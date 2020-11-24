Taylor Swift To Release Folklore Doco - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, will be released on Disney+ this week.

The film – which was directed by Swift and filmed at Long Pond Studio in Hudson Valley, New York – was announced as a surprise by the Shake It Off singer on Tuesday.

“Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement,” she wrote on social media alongside the trailer. “You haven’t seen this film before… folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus!”

The trailer sees Swift reunite with The National’s Aaron Dessner – who owns the studio – and her other co-producer, Jack Antonoff, to perform each song off Folklore and share the stories behind the tracks on the album.

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, who appears on the track Exile, will also make a special guest appearance.

“It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it’s a product of isolation,” Swift tells Dessner of Folklore in the trailer. “This could’ve been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, and instead, I think this album was a real flotation device for both of us.”

The film marks the first time that Swift, Dessner, and Antonoff have performed material from Folklore together since she released it as a surprise in July.

