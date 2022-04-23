 Teddy Toi of Billy Thorpe and The Aztecs and Max Merritt and The Meteors Has Died At 82 - Noise11.com
Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs with Teddy Toi (left)

Teddy Toi of Billy Thorpe and The Aztecs and Max Merritt and The Meteors Has Died At 82

Bass player Teddy Toi, a one-time member of Billy Thorpe & the Aztecs and Max Merritt & The Meteors, has passed away on 18 April 2022 at age 82.

New Zealander Teddy Toi was a member of Sonny Day’s Sundowners in the 60s, then joined the Meteors, ended up in Australia, and became a member of Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs.

The Billy Thorpe memorial Facebook page acknowledged Teddy’s passing.

Sad to report the death of Teddy Toi on April 18, 2022.

Teddy played bass in the Sundowners (NZ) in the 50s, later with Max Merritt & The Meteors, Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs in the 60s and again in the 70s, Little Sammy and the In People, Wild Cherries and Fanny Adams.

RIP Teddy and condolences to his two sons Sascha and Harlan and extended family.

Teddy played on The Aztecs ‘Streaming at The Opera House’ and ‘More Arse Than Class’ as well as recordings for Thorpe’s 60s Aztecs.

Teddy was the bass player on Jon English’s ‘Wine Dark Sea’, featuring Jon’s first hit ‘Handbags and Gladrags’.

Teddy Toi also appeared on recordings for Lobby Loyde and the Coloured Balls, Fanny Adams and Wild Cherry.

