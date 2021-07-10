Tex Perkins Has An New Album With His Fat Rubber Band On The Way - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins has gone a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll for his new album with The Fat Rubber Band.

The Fat Rubber Band is essentially Tex Perkins with Matt Walker. The 10 track album was recorded at Matt’s studio. All tracks are original but the first two non-album releases were both covers, Allen Toussaint’s ‘Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky’ and Bobby Charles ‘I Must Be In A Good Place Now.

Tex and Matt recorded the covers as a prelude to the album citing both tracks as influences on their recording.

The first original track ‘Danger Has Been Kind’ will be released on July 23.

