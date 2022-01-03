 That Rumoured The Weeknd Album Is Coming Friday - Noise11.com
The Weeknd

The Weeknd

That Rumoured The Weeknd Album Is Coming Friday

by Music-News.com on January 4, 2022

in News

The Weeknd plans to release a new album on Friday (07.01.22).

The Weeknd has taken to social media to tease details of ‘Dawn FM’, revealing that the upcoming album will feature comedian Jim Carrey.

In the Twitter post, a voice says: “You are now listening to 103.5: Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark for way too long, it’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

During the video clip, the upcoming album is billed as a “new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.

The Weeknd has also worked with the likes of Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne on the record. Jim has already listened to the album and he’s “thrilled” to be involved with the project.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. (sic)”

The Weeknd previously revealed that he and Jim became friends around the time of his 30th birthday.

Asked whether the pandemic ruined his celebrations, he replied: “My birthday was right before. The party wasn’t big. It was a little venue. Super grungy. Really good. It’s a place on the Eastside, lit-up floors. I was DJ’ing with friends. There were like a hundred people.

“We had fun, and we were sloppy. I think I hugged every single person in that building. It was a great moment. And I met Jim Carrey.”

He subsequently explained that he only lived “two buildings down” from the Hollywood star.

The Weeknd – whose last album, ‘After Hours’, was released in March 2020 – shared: “He lived literally like two buildings down from me.

“He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, ‘Where do you live? What floor do you live on?’ I was like, Blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Says South Park “Ruined His Life”

Ed Sheeran has reflected on the South Park episode that "ruined" his life.

10 hours ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Set To Drop New Album

The Weeknd is preparing to release a new album after teasing its all ready to go on Instagram.

2 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Kicks Off Her Vegas Residency

Katy Perry’s ‘Katy Perry: Play’ has kicked off in Las Vegas.

4 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Sings Opera For Vocal Exercises

Chris Martin has been singing opera to better his vocals.

6 days ago
Arlo Parks photo by Alex Waespi
Arlo Parks Is Keen To Work With Thom Yorke

Arlo Parks wants to record a " big and emotional" song with Thom Yorke.

December 28, 2021
BTS
Three Members of K-Pop Band BTS Test Positive To Covid

RM, Jin and Suga of K-Pop band BTS have tested positive to Covid-19. The more other members, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin, are so far, so good.

December 27, 2021
David Guetta, Noise11, music news
David Guetta Is Planning New Year’s Eve Broadcast From Abu Dhabi

David Guetta will stream a performance from Abu Dhabi on 1 January at midnight (Gulf Standard Time) / 7am for Australia (Eastern Daylight Saving Time).

December 23, 2021