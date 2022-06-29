 The 1975 Reveal New Album Details - Noise11.com
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw

Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw

The 1975 Reveal New Album Details

by Music-News.com on June 30, 2022

in News

The 1975 have unveiled the track-listing and shared the title for their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

Matty Healy and cos follow-up to 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ is set to be previewed by the lead single, ‘Part of the Band’, on July 7.

It comes after billboards with lyrics to the track were spotted across London.

What’s more, Matty – who recently broke up with girlfriend FKA twigs – shared a brief snippet of the tune on his Instagram.

The lyrics include a reference to the 33-year-old singer’s past substance abuse, such as: “Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?”

There’s still no release date for the LP.

The group had recently earmarked July 7 as a “significant date for the band”.

The ‘Sound’ hitmakers released new photos taken by collaborator Samuel Bradley and teased: “Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975.”

The 1975 had also deleted their social media profiles and website in preparation for their new era.

The band are set to make their live comeback at Japan’s Summer Sonic festival in August.

The ‘Somebody Else’ group will headline the festival in Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21, following a two-year break from the road.

‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ track-listing:

‘The 1975’
‘Happiness’
‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’
‘Part of the Band’
‘Oh Caroline’
‘I’m In Love With You’
‘All I Need To Hear’
‘Wintering’
‘Human Too’
‘About You’
‘When We Are Together’

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The 1975, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The 1975, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The 1975, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Cancels Remainder Of US Tour For Health Reasons

Mandy Moore has cancelled the remaining dates on her U.S. tour to put her health first during her pregnancy.

15 hours ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Serenades Couple In A Pub

Chris Martin serenaded a couple at a pub in Bath, Somerset on Sunday (26.06.22) after attending Glastonbury.

1 day ago
The Avalanches at Glastonbury photo by Noise11
Australians At Glastonbury – The Avalanches

Melbourne’s The Avalanches were on the other side on the world on Saturday night performing at Glastonbury.

3 days ago
Jack Johnson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jack Johnson Is Coming To Australia In November

Jack Johnson will release bring his Meet The Moonlight tour to Australia and New Zealand in November and December.

3 days ago
Gorillaz - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Gorillaz Debut New Song ‘Cracker Island’ with Thundercat

Gorillaz have a brand new song ‘Cracker Island’ featuring Thundercat.

6 days ago
The Chemical Brothers, music news, noise11.com
The Chemical Brothers Cancel Shows Because of Covid

The Chemical Brothers cancelled their Cork concert due to COVID-19 cases within the band and crew, two days before their Glastonbury set.

6 days ago
Sugababes debut album One Touch
Original Sugababes To Tour For First Time In 20 Years

British pop group Sugababes are to go on tour with their original line-up for the first time in more than 20 years.

7 days ago