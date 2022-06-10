 The Angels Postpone This Weekend's Shows After Dave Gleeson Catches Covid - Noise11.com
Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Angels Postpone This Weekend’s Shows After Dave Gleeson Catches Covid

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2022

in News

The Angels have been forced to postpone two shows this weekend after singer Dave Gleeson came down with Covid.

Dave posted to his socials, “Well, it finally caught up to me. The dreaded Covid means I’m isolating for a week. Apologies to everyone in Newy and Coffs who had tix for this weekend. Dates are being re scheduled as we speak”.

Both shows will be rescheduled with new dates announced soon. The Angels posted at their website, The Angels regret to announce that due to a sudden positive case of COVID within the band this weekend’s shows at Belmont 16s and CEX Coffs Harbour will need to be rescheduled. Please stand by for further advice on replacement dates.

The Angels also had a string of shows called in January due to Covid.

The Angels are doing their Dark Room Recharged tour. They are playing the entire 1980 album ‘Dark Room’ from beginning to end.

‘Dark Room’ reached no 6 in Australia in 1980. The big hit off the record of ‘No Secrets’.

