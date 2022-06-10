The Angels Postpone This Weekend's Shows After Dave Gleeson Catches Covid - Noise11.com

The Angels have been forced to postpone two shows this weekend after singer Dave Gleeson came down with Covid.

Dave posted to his socials, “Well, it finally caught up to me. The dreaded Covid means I’m isolating for a week. Apologies to everyone in Newy and Coffs who had tix for this weekend. Dates are being re scheduled as we speak”.

Both shows will be rescheduled with new dates announced soon. The Angels posted at their website, The Angels regret to announce that due to a sudden positive case of COVID within the band this weekend’s shows at Belmont 16s and CEX Coffs Harbour will need to be rescheduled. Please stand by for further advice on replacement dates.

The Angels also had a string of shows called in January due to Covid.

The Angels are doing their Dark Room Recharged tour. They are playing the entire 1980 album ‘Dark Room’ from beginning to end.

‘Dark Room’ reached no 6 in Australia in 1980. The big hit off the record of ‘No Secrets’.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

