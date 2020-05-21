 The Angels To Release First New Music In Six Years - Noise11.com
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Angels To Release First New Music In Six Years

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2020

The Angels next release will be the five track EP ‘Under The Stone’.

‘Under The Stone’ comes 46 years since the band first formed in Adelaide as The Keystone Angels and 44 years after their debut single ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ was released for the first time in 1976. The original pop song version was first self-titled album in 1977 and the rocked up guitar driven version that we all know and love now came on the second album ‘Face to Face’ in 1978.

‘Under The Stone’ is the first new material in six years.

Tracklisting:
Under The Stone
Escape
Blue Blood
Heart To Heart
Leaders Of Men

‘Under The Stone’ will be released on 5 June, 2020.

The Angels were due to begin their ‘Darkroom Recharged’ tour in Adelaide on July 3. The tour would marked the 40th anniversary of the fourth Angels album ‘Dark Room’, released on 16 June, 1980.

In a statement the band announced, “Well it’s pretty hard to rock out and share a drink with your mates when there’s less than a 100 people and they’re all standing at least one and half metres apart. So, given the current climate, the band have made the difficult choice to postpone their ‘Darkroom Recharged‘ anniversary tour until 2021.

All the boys wish you every success in this difficult time and they will be champing at the bit to get back on the road as soon as they get the all clear”.

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

