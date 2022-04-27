The B-52s Have One More World Tour In Them - Noise11.com

The B-52’s will head out around the planet for one last world tour.

The American leg of the tour has been announced with special guests KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes.

Announcing the final tour of Planet Earth pic.twitter.com/J24zKgBpGx — The B-52s (@TheB52s) April 26, 2022

08-22 Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall (a)

09-29 Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino (b)

09-30 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall (b)

10-01 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem (b)

10-07 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre (b)

10-13 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre (b)

10-14 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre (b)

10-15 Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino (b)

10-19 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

10-21 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

10-22 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

10-28 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic Auditorium (a)

10-29 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic Auditorium (a)

11-04 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater (b)

11-11 Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre (b)

(a) with The Tubes

(b) with KC & The Sunshine Band

The B-52’s last album ‘Funplex’ was released in 2008. Their previous album ‘Good Stuff’ was in 1992.

The biggest B-52’s album was ‘Cosmic Thing’ in 1989. It featured ‘Love Shack’.

The first hit ‘Rock Lobster’ in 1979 was The B-52’s debut single. Its highest chart anywhere in the world was Australia at no 3.

