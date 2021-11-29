 The Beatles Did Not Break Up After Let It Be - Noise11.com
The Beatles Get Back

The Beatles Get Back

The Beatles Did Not Break Up After Let It Be

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2021

in News

One of the great Beatle myths is that the band broke up after the Get Back/Let It Be sessions and that the original film documented the break-up. That is not true.

The Beatles broke up after the release of the ‘Let It Be’ album and movie, that is true, but ‘Let It Be’ was recorded over a year before the break-up and they went on to make another album, ‘Abbey Road’ as soon as the ‘Get Back’ sessions were complete.

The ‘Get Back’ sessions which produced the ‘Let It Be’ album also developed the bulk of the songs that would became ‘Abbey Road’. We see the creation and development of many of the song in the Peter Jackson movie.

The ‘Get Back’ sessions concluded on 31 January 1969. The first ‘Abbey Road’ song recorded was ‘I Want You (She’s So Heavy)’ on 22 February 1969, just three weeks after the ‘Get Back’ sessions were completed.

Because a movie takes so long to produce, ‘Abbey Road’ was started, finished and released before the ‘Let It Be’ movie was ready and subsequently, the ‘Let It Be’ album was held back to coincide with the movie release.

‘Abbey Road’ was released on 26 September 1969. ‘Let It Be’ wasn’t out until 8 May 1970 and inbetween, The Beatles also released the ‘Hey Jude’ album on 26 February 1970, made up of songs that weren’t on albums, including two from the ‘Get Back’ sessions, ‘George Harrison’s ‘Old Brown Shoe’ and John Lennon’s ‘Don’t Let Me Down’.

The ‘Abbey Road’ sessions continued through until 20 August 1969 but the very final Beatles song features on the ‘Let It Be’ album, not ‘Abbey Road’. George Harrison’s ‘I Me Mine’ was recorded on 3 January, 1970, one year after the ‘Get Back’ sessions and after the release of ‘Abbey Road’. It was the last song The Beatles ever recorded (not counting the two Anthology songs ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’ in the 90’s, made with early John Lennon recordings after he had died).

The official break-up of The Beatles was in April 1970, one year and three months after the ‘Get Back’ sessions had concluded. At this point The Beatles’ empire was falling apart. John, George and Ringo had brought in crook Allan Klein to run their business. It was a disaster. Paul McCartney wanted with his father-in-law, New York lawyer Lee Eastman to run the business but was out-voted.

‘I Me Mine’ does not feature John Lennon. Only George, Paul and Ringo were present for the final session. John had left at that stage and within months, so had the others.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Have A Christmas Beer

The Darkness has released a beer named after their festive hit 'Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)'.

1 day ago
The Beatles Get Back
Things We Learned From The Beatles Get Back Episode 1

The origins of the ‘Get Back’ sessions that became the ‘Let It Be’ album was for The Beatles to create 14 new songs over two weeks and perform a concert at the end of the sessions for what was first envisioned as a television special.

4 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Finish Up No Filter In Florida

The Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ American tour is over. Florida was the last show on the tour with a shortened setlist.

4 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Is Embarrassed By Beatles Comparison

Noel Gallagher was embarrassed when Oasis were compared to The Beatles.

November 19, 2021
Bob Dylan Center interior
Bob Dylan Center Acquires Early Dylan Recordings

The Bob Dylan Center has acquired some early Dylan recordings ahead of its official opening in 2022.

November 18, 2021
Vince Melouney Tall Poppy Syndrome
Original Bee Gees’ Guitarist Vince Melouney Releases Christmas Song

Vince Melouney, the original guitarist for The Bee Gees, and Blondie’s Clem Burke have teamed up with some mates to form Tall Poppy Syndrome and gift you a Christmas song written by Robin Gibb.

November 17, 2021
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
The Rolling Stones Perform ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ For The First Time Since 2007

The Rolling Stones have treated Detroit to an old classic, their cover of The Temptations’ ‘Ain’t To Proud To Beg’.

November 16, 2021