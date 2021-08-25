The Beatles Let It Be Box Set Confirmed - Noise11.com

The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ box has been confirmed. The 5CD plus Blu-Ray edition of Let It Be will be released October 15, ahead of the Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ movie.
Jackson has been given access to original video of Get Back sessions which originally made up the ‘Let It Be’ movie and album released in 1970.
As predicted by Noise11 on 13 August, the ‘Let It Be’ box will contain the unreleased Beatles album ‘Get Back’ produced by Glyn Johns.
Disc One: New mix of the original album.
Disc Two: Get Back – Apple Sessions.
Disc Three: Get Back – Rehearsals and Apple Jams
Disc Four – the unreleased Glyn Johns album
Disc Five – Let It Be EP
Disc Six – Original album on Blu-Ray.
Here is what to expect on ‘Let It Be’ expanded.
