The Beatles Road Manager Mal Evans Biography To Be Published In 2023 - Noise11.com

The Beatles Road Manager Mal Evans Biography To Be Published In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2022

in News

The estate of Mal Evans has teamed with Beatles scholar Kenneth Womack, PhD, to publish the biography of Mal Evans sourced from his diaries, manuscripts and photographs.

Mal Evans was one of the closest confidents on The Beatles. He started work with them as their road manager in 1963 and was employed as their personal assistant right though to the breakup in 1970.

Mal Evans even once dabbled as a producer. He produced Badfinger’s ‘No Matter What’.

Evans was shot dead by California police in 1976 at age 40 when he pointed a rifle at Police while on Valium and confused.

Mal Evans diaries were discovered in a publishers basement in New York in 1986 and returned to his family.

Kenneth Womack will develop the diaries into two volumes for release in 2023 and 2024.

“My dad meant the world to me,” says Gary Evans. “He was my hero. Before Ken joined the project, I thought I knew the story of my dad. But what I knew was in monochrome; 15 months later it is like The Wizard of Oz (dad’s favorite film) because Ken has added so much color, so much light to his story. Ken has shown me that dad was the Beatles’ greatest friend. He was lucky to meet them, but they had more good fortune with dad walking down the Cavern steps for the first time.”

Kenneth Womack is the author of ‘Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road’ and the ‘End of the Beatles and John Lennon, 1980: The Last Days in the Life’.

“What I’ve discovered in this archive is more than I could have ever truly imagined,” says Womack. “I am honored and thrilled to present this biography and accompanying materials with the historical integrity that they deserve.”

The first volume of the book, with the full-length biography, will be published in 2023. A second volume, with the Evans’ diaries, manuscripts, and numerous other artifacts, to be published in 2024.

HarperCollins’ Dey Street Books imprint will be the publisher.

