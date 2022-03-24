The Clouds To Tour For 30th Anniversary of Penny Century - Noise11.com

The Clouds are spreading the word and the word is “To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Penny Century the classic line-up of Jodi Phillis (Guitar/Vocals), Trish Young(Bass/Vocals), Dave Easton (Guitar) and Raphael Whittingham (Drums) will play Penny Century in Full plus a Special Encore of Hits including ‘Say It’, ‘Cloud Factory’, ‘Red Serenade’, ‘Bower of Bliss’, ‘Sweetest Thing’ and More”.

National dates across Australia have been locked in to see The Clouds live in concert and hear the debut album from start to finish.

‘Penny Century’ was released in October 1991. It was the first of four albums for The Clouds between 1991 and 1996.

‘Penny Century’ peaked at no 23 on the Australian album chart and was eventually certified Gold for sales of 35,000.

The main song from the album was ‘Hieronymous’ reaching no 45 as a single.

A second single ‘Anthem’ reached no 47.

THE CLOUDS 30th Anniversary of Penny Century Australian Tour Dates

Saturday December 3rd – BRISBANE, The Triffid

Friday December 9th – MELBOURNE, The Croxton

Saturday December 10th – PERTH, Rosemount Hotel

Saturday December 16th – ADELAIDE, The Gov

Saturday December 17th – SYDNEY, Factory Theatre

