The Darkness Debut New Song ‘Jussy’s Girl’ - Noise11.com

The Darkness have a new song titled ‘Jussy’s Girl’ which we can only assume is a polite nod to the Rick Springfield hit ‘Jessie’s Girl’.

According to Justin Hawkins, “Jussy’s Girl is a song about unrequited desires of both the flesh and the heart. Although one could argue that hearts are made out of the same stuff as flesh. You know what I mean though. It’s about an unspeakable longing, but sounds like a bloke walking around in his 501s on a sunny day. It’s sad, but also carefree. Sonically we were aiming for somewhere between Def Leppard and Billy Ocean. Well, I was. There’s a helicopter in it and an awesome guitar solo. What more could you ask for?”

The new The Darkness album ‘Motorheart’ is out November 21.

MOTORHEART tracklisting (*Bonus Deluxe tracks)

Welcome Tae Glasgae

It’s Love, Jim

Motorheart

The Power And The Glory Of Love

Jussy’s Girl

Sticky Situations

Nobody Can See Me Cry

Eastbound

Speed Of The Nite Time

You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps *

It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand) *

So Long *

Rick Springfield’s ‘Jessie’s Girl’ was a hit in. Rick and Russell Morris will soon be releasing their joint album ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’.

