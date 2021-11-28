 The Darkness Have A Christmas Beer - Noise11.com
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman

The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman

The Darkness Have A Christmas Beer

by Music-News.com on November 28, 2021

in News

The Darkness has released a beer named after their festive hit ‘Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)’.

The band – comprised of Frankie Poullain, Rufus Taylor, and brothers Justin and Dan Hawkins – have collaborated with London’s Signature Brew on the special new bitter which has launched as ‘Pub in a Box, Bells End Edition’.

The collector’s box includes four cans of the ‘Bells End’ drink, as well as limited edition glassware, beer mat and an art print, as well as snacks, a Spotify playlist and pub quiz.

The beer has returned for another year and is priced at £30.

In a press release, the drink is described as having “a mouth-watering bitterness to carry you through the season”.

The team continued: “On pouring out the brew, you’ll find a clear, deep copper beer with a medium-low carbonation; on the nose is a little stone fruit, toffee and light, earthy hops and you’ll be greeted with wintery and wild, spicy blackcurrant fruitiness and a firm bitterness which balances the complex rich, sweet toffee flavours of the malt.”

In a statement, guitarist Dan said: “The tasting session for Bells End went well, it was a big night, and we tried every ale that we could think of. We wanted a beer that’s punchy and drinkable at the same time.

“Signature Brew really know their stuff and captured exactly what we were after. Bells End has got a bit of oomph to it but it’s something you can drink in the run up to Christmas and throughout the whole season. “It’s a very wintery beer, it’s perfect and we can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

Meanwhile, The Darkness – who dropped new album ‘Motorheart’ this month – are currently on tour around the UK.

Justin recently said: “The time has come, the walrus said…to put your fuckin’ pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork!

“Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan’s better half…come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beatles Get Back
Things We Learned From The Beatles Get Back Episode 1

The origins of the ‘Get Back’ sessions that became the ‘Let It Be’ album was for The Beatles to create 14 new songs over two weeks and perform a concert at the end of the sessions for what was first envisioned as a television special.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Finish Up No Filter In Florida

The Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ American tour is over. Florida was the last show on the tour with a shortened setlist.

4 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Is Embarrassed By Beatles Comparison

Noel Gallagher was embarrassed when Oasis were compared to The Beatles.

November 19, 2021
Bob Dylan Center interior
Bob Dylan Center Acquires Early Dylan Recordings

The Bob Dylan Center has acquired some early Dylan recordings ahead of its official opening in 2022.

November 18, 2021
Vince Melouney Tall Poppy Syndrome
Original Bee Gees’ Guitarist Vince Melouney Releases Christmas Song

Vince Melouney, the original guitarist for The Bee Gees, and Blondie’s Clem Burke have teamed up with some mates to form Tall Poppy Syndrome and gift you a Christmas song written by Robin Gibb.

November 17, 2021
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
The Rolling Stones Perform ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ For The First Time Since 2007

The Rolling Stones have treated Detroit to an old classic, their cover of The Temptations’ ‘Ain’t To Proud To Beg’.

November 16, 2021
Colin Petersen original Bee Gees drummer
Original Bee Gees Drummer Colin Petersen To Perform Best of the Bee Gees

Colin Peterson, the drummer for The Bee Gees in their early years, will perform The Best of the Bee Gees in 2022.

November 16, 2021