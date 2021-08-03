 The Jackson Browne and James Tour US Tour Kicks Off - Noise11.com
The Jackson Browne and James Tour US Tour Kicks Off

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2021

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have hit the road together for their 2021 Summer Tour.

Taylor and Browne started the tour on last Thursday July 29 in Chicago. For Browne, it was the opportunity to premiere three songs live from his new album ‘Downhill From Everywhere’.

At the end of Browne’s set, James Taylor joined him for ‘The Pretender’. Browne reciprocated to join Taylor for ‘Take It Easy’ at the end of James’ set.

Browne wrote ‘Take It Easy’ with Eagles’ Glenn Frey in 1971. Browne started work on the song for his deb

Jackson Browne Setlist 2021

I’m Alive (from I’m Alive, 1993)
The Long Way Around (from Standing In The Breach, 2014)
Downhill From Everywhere (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)
Somebody’s Baby (from Fast Times At Ridgemont High soundtrack, 1982)
My Cleveland Heart (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)
Until Justice Is Real (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)
Doctor My Eyes (from Jackson Browne, 1972)
Late for the Sky (from Late for the Sky, 1974)
The Pretender (with James Taylor) (from The Pretender, 1976)
Running on Empty (from Running On Empty, 1977)

James Taylor Setlist 29 June 2021

Country Road (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)
That’s Why I’m Here (from That’s Why I’m Here, 1985)
Copperline (from New Moon Shine, 1991)
Never Die Young (from Never Die Young, 1988)
Mexico (from Gorilla, 1975)
You Make It Easy (from Gorilla, 1975)
Line ‘Em Up(from Hourglass, 1997)
Chili Dog / Steamroller (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)
As Easy as Rolling Off a Log (from American Standard, 2020)
Sweet Baby James (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)
Fire and Rain (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)
Carolina in My Mind (from James Taylor, 1969)
Shower the People (from In The Pocket, 1976)
How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) (from Gorilla, 1975)

Encore:
Shed a Little Light (from New Moon Shine, 1991)
Take It Easy (with Jackson Browne) (from Jackson Browne’s For Everyman, 1973)
Secret o’ Life (from JT, 1977)

The Jackson Browne and James Taylor tour continues through Pittsburgh, Dayton, and Charleston this week.

