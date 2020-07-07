The Jonas Brothers Delay Release of Memoir

The Jonas Brothers have pushed back the release of their upcoming memoir once again to ensure their final draft is “perfect”.

Jonas Brothers had originally planned to drop the book, titled Blood: A Memoir, last November following their hugely successful reunion and chart comeback, but they pushed the project back to March, and then again to October.

Now Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have revealed they are still reworking the autobiography, so they have pulled the project from Macmillan Publishers’ release schedule until further notice.

“It’s important to us that our memoir ‘BLOOD’ is perfect and that we share it when the time is right,” the singers posted on Twitter. “Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story.

“We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info.”

Blood, written with biographer Neil Strauss, is described as “a totally unfiltered memoir about three brothers who learn that blood is thicker than fame”.

The book will detail the siblings’ rise to pop superstardom, the circumstances that led to their 2013 break-up, and their subsequent 2019 reunion.

