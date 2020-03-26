 The Knack Turn My Sharona Into Bye Corona Parody - Noise11.com
The Knack’s lead guitarist Berton Averre and bass player Prescott Niles have turned their classic ‘My Sharona’ into ‘Bye Corona’ because as Berton says ‘there aren’t enough of them”.

Lead singer Doug Fieger passed away from cancer in 2010. “Trust me, you don’t want to hear me croak it out, “Berton added. But bass player Prescott Niles does join him towards then end of the video.

In a posting they add, “Berton and Prescott have a message for fans during another lousy day in paradise. In a desire to aid fellow musicians who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, The Knack, and its publishing administrators, Reach Music, have pledged to donate the first quarter 2020 digital streaming royalties for “My Sharona” — which have seen an uninvited uptick due to the crisis — to Music Health Alliance, a Nashville-based organization that provides healthcare support services to uninsured members of the music industry”.

Watch ‘Bye Corona’ by The Knack.

