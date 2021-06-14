The Living End Give Fans A Rare Live Show For 2021 At One Electric Day - Noise11.com

Like most bands, The Living End have had a quiet 2021. For many acts it is because of the pandemic but in the case of The Living End, lead singer Chris Cheney had been touring his first ever solo shows for Red Hot Summer.

The Living End have an extremely quiet 2021 planned by they will reform for Melbourne fans in November for One Electric Day.

Both One Electric Day and Red Hot Summer are the brainchild of promoter Duane McDonald. Red Hot Summer tends to travel across the country and One Electric Day is more tied to Melbourne, although One Electric Day was building into a multistate event but was sidetracked with floods, bushfires and then Covid.

As for The Living End, the last album was 2018’s ‘Wunderbar’. While Chris has been doing the solo thing, bass player Scott Owen debuted his side project band Gimme The Fringe at the Moruya Blues and Roots Festival a few weeks back. They also shot a video for a new song ‘Virginia’ in Nowra at the Hyper Hyper Coffee shop.

Put aside 21 November 2021. As well as The Living End One Electric Day 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish.

