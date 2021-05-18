The Meanies Get Their Arses Back On The Road - Noise11.com

The Meanies will finally get their arses back into gear for the ‘Better Late Than Never Desperate Measures’ tour to make up for the tour that couldn’t happen when the ‘Desperate Measures’ album was released.

To tweak your interest again, The Meanies have dropped another video, this time for the song ‘Sousa’.

“When your waking world makes less sense than your dreams and the realities of the failed experiment slap you in the face like a cold fish you write a song like ‘Sousa’; not really in the hope of making any sense of it all but more as a futile salve for what ails ya.”

THE MEANIES ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER DESPERATE MEASURES TOUR’ WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DICKLORD (All shows except Gold Coast and Geelong)

Fri June 18 – The Zoo, Bris

Sun June 20 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Thu July 1 and 2- The Tote, Melb

Sat July 3 – Jive, Adelaide

Wed July 7 – La La La’s, Wollongong

Thu July 8 – Lansdowne, Sydney

Fri July 9 – Narrabeen RSL

Sat July 10 – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Sun July 11 – The Basement, Canberra

Fri July 16 – Barwon Club, Geelong

Fri July 23 The Eastern, Ballarat

Fri July 24, – Railway Hotel Macedon

