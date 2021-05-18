The Meanies Get Their Arses Back On The Road - Noise11.com

The Meanies will finally get their arses back into gear for the ‘Better Late Than Never Desperate Measures’ tour to make up for the tour that couldn’t happen when the ‘Desperate Measures’ album was released.
To tweak your interest again, The Meanies have dropped another video, this time for the song ‘Sousa’.
“When your waking world makes less sense than your dreams and the realities of the failed experiment slap you in the face like a cold fish you write a song like ‘Sousa’; not really in the hope of making any sense of it all but more as a futile salve for what ails ya.”
THE MEANIES ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER DESPERATE MEASURES TOUR’ WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DICKLORD (All shows except Gold Coast and Geelong)
Fri June 18 – The Zoo, Bris
Sun June 20 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Thu July 1 and 2- The Tote, Melb
Sat July 3 – Jive, Adelaide
Wed July 7 – La La La’s, Wollongong
Thu July 8 – Lansdowne, Sydney
Fri July 9 – Narrabeen RSL
Sat July 10 – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Sun July 11 – The Basement, Canberra
Fri July 16 – Barwon Club, Geelong
Fri July 23 The Eastern, Ballarat
Fri July 24, – Railway Hotel Macedon
