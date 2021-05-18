 The Meanies Get Their Arses Back On The Road - Noise11.com
The Meanies

The Meanies

The Meanies Get Their Arses Back On The Road

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2021

in News

The Meanies will finally get their arses back into gear for the ‘Better Late Than Never Desperate Measures’ tour to make up for the tour that couldn’t happen when the ‘Desperate Measures’ album was released.

To tweak your interest again, The Meanies have dropped another video, this time for the song ‘Sousa’.

“When your waking world makes less sense than your dreams and the realities of the failed experiment slap you in the face like a cold fish you write a song like ‘Sousa’; not really in the hope of making any sense of it all but more as a futile salve for what ails ya.”

THE MEANIES ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER DESPERATE MEASURES TOUR’ WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DICKLORD (All shows except Gold Coast and Geelong)

Fri June 18 – The Zoo, Bris
Sun June 20 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Thu July 1 and 2- The Tote, Melb
Sat July 3 – Jive, Adelaide
Wed July 7 – La La La’s, Wollongong
Thu July 8 – Lansdowne, Sydney
Fri July 9 – Narrabeen RSL
Sat July 10 – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Sun July 11 – The Basement, Canberra
Fri July 16 – Barwon Club, Geelong
Fri July 23 The Eastern, Ballarat
Fri July 24, – Railway Hotel Macedon

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Alicia Keys: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Alicia Keys Is Planning Songs In A Minor 20th Anniversary Performance

Alicia Keys will mark the 20th-anniversary of her break-out album, Songs in A Minor, by performing a medley of tracks at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

9 hours ago
Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Is Planning A Livestream

Sheryl Crow will host her first full livestream concert on June 18.

11 hours ago
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com
Kurt Cobain Hair Sells For $14000

Six strands of Kurt Cobain's hair have sold at auction for over $14,000 (£9,900).

14 hours ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish To Launch The Beautiful Addiction At Chapel Off Chapel

Chocolate Starfish will perform two shows at Melbourne’s Chapel Off Chapel for the launch of their new album ‘The Beautiful Addiction’.

23 hours ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Set For No 1 UK Album This Week

Paul Weller is leading the race for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with Fat Pop.

1 day ago
Martha Wainwright
Martha Wainwright To Release First Album In Five Years

Martha Wainwright will release her first album in five years soon. ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ is coming in August.

2 days ago
Ratcat
Ratcat Blind Love Turns 30

Fuck me, Ratcat released their ‘Blind Love’ album in May 1991, 30 years ago.

5 days ago