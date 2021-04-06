The Roady4Roadies Events Are On This Weekend - Noise11.com

This weekend a series of Roady4Roady events will take place all over Australia.

10 cities will host performances including Ambassador Missy Higgins with Mark Seymour in Melbourne. Members of GANGgajang in Sydney, 1927’s Eric Weideman in Perth and Spy Vs Spy in Newcastle.

Michael Chugg of Chugg Entertainment said, “In these hard times its important we support the 1000’s of crew that make it happen for us while they are going through very, very hard times. Roady4Roadies is an amazing event, make sure you get there.”

It all starts with the Roady4Roadies Walk with the entertainers hitting up activities and performances in the various cities.

The Badloves said, “In a good year the music game is a trapeze act minus the financial safety net. But this last year was not a good year. So many of our music brethren have been left hanging by a thread, none more so than our incredible road crew community.

It hurts to see such a highly valued and skilled workforce disrespected and cast aside in a time of need and left to committed groups like CrewCare and Support Act to step up and get behind those crew, and their families, doing hard time.

I’m proud to be associated with Roady4Roadies in drawing attention to such an inspiring work community.

If you’ve been fortunate enough to witness what roadies can achieve in a single days work, you’ll know never to underestimate this mob!”

Brian Ritchie is celebrating 40 years of his iconic ‘Add It Up’ album. He said, The crew are the Bodhisattvas of music, guiding artists and audiences to enlightenment, while they themselves lug gear and sleep on top of it in the van. They are the invisible heroes of the performance world”.

ROADY4ROADIES 2021 EVENTS – SUNDAY, 11 APRIL 2021

ADELAIDE

Adelaide Entertainment Centre from 11:30am

Special Guests: Pigsy, Uncle Gilbert

BRISBANE

Brisbane Entertainment Centre from 10:30am

Special Guests: Bec Lavelle, Hussy Hicks, Oskar Campbell, Olivia Ruth

CENTRAL COAST

The Entrance Leagues Club from 11:00am

Special Guests: Lillye with Virginia Lillye and Welter

DARWIN

Darwin Entertainment Centre from 1:00pm

Special Guests: Caiti Baker, Serina Pech, DJ Kuya James (James Mangohig)

HOBART

The Salty Dog, Kingston Beach from 11:30am

Special Guests: Hugo Bladel, Monique Brumby, Brian Ritchie Trio, Boil Up and Jack Careless

MELBOURNE

Palais Theatre, St Kilda from 11:00am

Special Guests: Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour,

Davey Lane (You Am I)

Special Guest MC: Shane Jacobson

NEWCASTLE

Lizotte’s Newcastle from 4:30pm

Special Guests: Spy v Spy, Osprey, Giant, Justin Ngariki

PERTH

The Lucky Shag from 11:00am

Special Guests: Chris Murphy, Matt Gresham + Eric Weideman (1927)

SYDNEY

Addison Road Community Centre, Marrickville from 11:30am

Special Guests: John Kennedy’s 68 Comeback Special, Ben Ransom, Mark Callahan & Buzz Bidstrup (GANGgajang), Ollie Bailey + Old Dog New Tricks

FRIDAY, 23 APRIL 2021

TOWNSVILLE

Flynn’s Irish Bar from 8:00pm

Special Guest: The Godfathers of Funk

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments