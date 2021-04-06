 The Roady4Roadies Events Are On This Weekend - Noise11.com
Michael Spibey of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman

Michael Spibey of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Roady4Roadies Events Are On This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 6, 2021

in News

This weekend a series of Roady4Roady events will take place all over Australia.

10 cities will host performances including Ambassador Missy Higgins with Mark Seymour in Melbourne. Members of GANGgajang in Sydney, 1927’s Eric Weideman in Perth and Spy Vs Spy in Newcastle.

Michael Chugg of Chugg Entertainment said, “In these hard times its important we support the 1000’s of crew that make it happen for us while they are going through very, very hard times. Roady4Roadies is an amazing event, make sure you get there.”

It all starts with the Roady4Roadies Walk with the entertainers hitting up activities and performances in the various cities.

The Badloves said, “In a good year the music game is a trapeze act minus the financial safety net. But this last year was not a good year. So many of our music brethren have been left hanging by a thread, none more so than our incredible road crew community.

It hurts to see such a highly valued and skilled workforce disrespected and cast aside in a time of need and left to committed groups like CrewCare and Support Act to step up and get behind those crew, and their families, doing hard time.

I’m proud to be associated with Roady4Roadies in drawing attention to such an inspiring work community.

If you’ve been fortunate enough to witness what roadies can achieve in a single days work, you’ll know never to underestimate this mob!”

Brian Ritchie is celebrating 40 years of his iconic ‘Add It Up’ album. He said, The crew are the Bodhisattvas of music, guiding artists and audiences to enlightenment, while they themselves lug gear and sleep on top of it in the van. They are the invisible heroes of the performance world”.

ROADY4ROADIES 2021 EVENTS – SUNDAY, 11 APRIL 2021

ADELAIDE
Adelaide Entertainment Centre from 11:30am
Special Guests: Pigsy, Uncle Gilbert

BRISBANE
Brisbane Entertainment Centre from 10:30am
Special Guests: Bec Lavelle, Hussy Hicks, Oskar Campbell, Olivia Ruth

CENTRAL COAST
The Entrance Leagues Club from 11:00am
Special Guests: Lillye with Virginia Lillye and Welter

DARWIN
Darwin Entertainment Centre from 1:00pm
Special Guests: Caiti Baker, Serina Pech, DJ Kuya James (James Mangohig)

HOBART
The Salty Dog, Kingston Beach from 11:30am
Special Guests: Hugo Bladel, Monique Brumby, Brian Ritchie Trio, Boil Up and Jack Careless

MELBOURNE
Palais Theatre, St Kilda from 11:00am
Special Guests: Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour,
Davey Lane (You Am I)
Special Guest MC: Shane Jacobson

NEWCASTLE
Lizotte’s Newcastle from 4:30pm
Special Guests: Spy v Spy, Osprey, Giant, Justin Ngariki

PERTH
The Lucky Shag from 11:00am
Special Guests: Chris Murphy, Matt Gresham + Eric Weideman (1927)

SYDNEY
Addison Road Community Centre, Marrickville from 11:30am
Special Guests: John Kennedy’s 68 Comeback Special, Ben Ransom, Mark Callahan & Buzz Bidstrup (GANGgajang), Ollie Bailey + Old Dog New Tricks

FRIDAY, 23 APRIL 2021

TOWNSVILLE
Flynn’s Irish Bar from 8:00pm
Special Guest: The Godfathers of Funk

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Clapton
Richard Clapton Says Goodbye Tiger Was The Album He Didn’t Want To Make

Richard Clapton’s finest work ‘Goodbye Tiger’ was an album he didn’t want to make. Richard was living in Berlin when it was suggested he return to Australia to make a new album. It took some talking into.

2 hours ago
San Cisco
San Cisco Gear Up For Massive Australian Tour

San Cisco are the next Australia act taking advantage of a decluttered international touring market with a 2021 Australia tour on the way.

2 hours ago
Circus at Arts Centre Melbourne
Melbourne Comedy Festival ‘Circus’ Is A Family Hit

Melbourne Comedy Festival has delivered one for all the family with the surprise hit ‘Circus’.

4 hours ago
Skegss Rehearsal
Australian Charts: Skegss Have Australia’s Number One Album

Australian trio Skegss see their second studio album "Rehearsal" debut at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming their third Top 10 and first No.1 set.

2 days ago
Bluesfest 2021
Bluesfest Shutdown Could Cost Over $10m In Losses For The Festival

Bluesfest is expected to face more than $10 million in losses following the snap decision by the New South Wales government to shutdown the iconic event with less than one days notice.

2 days ago
INXS and Baker Boy
INXS Have A New Video With Baker Boy

Indigenous rapper Baker Boy has collaborated with INXS for a new music video for their classic ‘New Sensation’.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Queensland Opens Up And Rock Out With Red Hot Summer

The Brisbane lockdown in Queensland has had a adverse effect on Bluesfest but Queensland Red Hot Summer shows are in full swing.

5 days ago