The Roady4Roadies Events Are On This Weekend - Noise11.com

This weekend a series of Roady4Roady events will take place all over Australia.
10 cities will host performances including Ambassador Missy Higgins with Mark Seymour in Melbourne. Members of GANGgajang in Sydney, 1927’s Eric Weideman in Perth and Spy Vs Spy in Newcastle.
Michael Chugg of Chugg Entertainment said, “In these hard times its important we support the 1000’s of crew that make it happen for us while they are going through very, very hard times. Roady4Roadies is an amazing event, make sure you get there.”
It all starts with the Roady4Roadies Walk with the entertainers hitting up activities and performances in the various cities.
The Badloves said, “In a good year the music game is a trapeze act minus the financial safety net. But this last year was not a good year. So many of our music brethren have been left hanging by a thread, none more so than our incredible road crew community.
It hurts to see such a highly valued and skilled workforce disrespected and cast aside in a time of need and left to committed groups like CrewCare and Support Act to step up and get behind those crew, and their families, doing hard time.
I’m proud to be associated with Roady4Roadies in drawing attention to such an inspiring work community.
If you’ve been fortunate enough to witness what roadies can achieve in a single days work, you’ll know never to underestimate this mob!”
Brian Ritchie is celebrating 40 years of his iconic ‘Add It Up’ album. He said, The crew are the Bodhisattvas of music, guiding artists and audiences to enlightenment, while they themselves lug gear and sleep on top of it in the van. They are the invisible heroes of the performance world”.
ROADY4ROADIES 2021 EVENTS – SUNDAY, 11 APRIL 2021
ADELAIDE
Adelaide Entertainment Centre from 11:30am
Special Guests: Pigsy, Uncle Gilbert
BRISBANE
Brisbane Entertainment Centre from 10:30am
Special Guests: Bec Lavelle, Hussy Hicks, Oskar Campbell, Olivia Ruth
CENTRAL COAST
The Entrance Leagues Club from 11:00am
Special Guests: Lillye with Virginia Lillye and Welter
DARWIN
Darwin Entertainment Centre from 1:00pm
Special Guests: Caiti Baker, Serina Pech, DJ Kuya James (James Mangohig)
HOBART
The Salty Dog, Kingston Beach from 11:30am
Special Guests: Hugo Bladel, Monique Brumby, Brian Ritchie Trio, Boil Up and Jack Careless
MELBOURNE
Palais Theatre, St Kilda from 11:00am
Special Guests: Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour,
Davey Lane (You Am I)
Special Guest MC: Shane Jacobson
NEWCASTLE
Lizotte’s Newcastle from 4:30pm
Special Guests: Spy v Spy, Osprey, Giant, Justin Ngariki
PERTH
The Lucky Shag from 11:00am
Special Guests: Chris Murphy, Matt Gresham + Eric Weideman (1927)
SYDNEY
Addison Road Community Centre, Marrickville from 11:30am
Special Guests: John Kennedy’s 68 Comeback Special, Ben Ransom, Mark Callahan & Buzz Bidstrup (GANGgajang), Ollie Bailey + Old Dog New Tricks
FRIDAY, 23 APRIL 2021
TOWNSVILLE
Flynn’s Irish Bar from 8:00pm
Special Guest: The Godfathers of Funk
