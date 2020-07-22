 The Rolling Stones Debut Scarlett With Jimmy Page - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones Debut Scarlett With Jimmy Page

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2020

in News

The Rolling Stones have debuted a previously unreleased track ‘Scarlett’, unused from the 1974 ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ sessions.

‘Scarlett’ was recorded in October 1974 and featured Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page on guitar.

Mick Jagger commented, “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session.”

Keith Richards added, ”My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.”

‘Scarlett’ will be included on the expanded ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ coming September 4 along with two other previously unreleased tracks ‘All The Rage’ and ‘Criss Cross’.

