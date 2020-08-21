 The Rolling Stones To Open Store In London - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones To Open Store In London

by Paul Cashmere on August 21, 2020

in News

The Rolling Stones will open their first store in London in September.

‘RS No 9’ can be found at 9 Carnaby Street in London’s Soho, on 9 September, 2020.

According to the band, “the new store, created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand partnership’s company, will feature all the hallmarks of the iconic band, including exclusive new fashion and merchandise under the new ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ brand design”.

Rs No 9 will sell Rolling Stones branded glassware, clothes, and even furniture along with the bands music.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ronnie Wood, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rollings stones melbourne 2014
Ronnie Wood Says The Rolling Stones Have Spare Songs Up Their Sleeves

Ronnie Wood says The Rolling Stones have some "lovely music on the back burner", and the band hope to return to the stage next summer.

4 hours ago
The Best of Rory Gallagher
Rare Rory Gallagher and Jerry Lee Lewis Stones Cover To Be Released

An unused track from the 1973 London Sessions by Jerry Lee Lewis featuring Rory Gallagher will surface on the upcoming ‘The Best of Rory Gallagher’.

23 hours ago
Chris Hillman Time Between
Chris Hillman To Release His Memoir

Chris Hillman, a one-time member of The Byrds with David Crosby and The Flying Burrito Brothers with Gram Parsons, is about to publish his memoir ‘Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito and Beyond’.

24 hours ago
Cher
American Post Office Doesn’t Want Cher Working For Them

Post office officials in Malibu, California have turned down Cher's offer to help amid cash cuts because she wasn't qualified to be a volunteer.

2 days ago
Jefferson Starship Mother of the Sun
Jefferson Starship To Release First New Music In 12 Years

Jefferson Starship are preparing for the release of ‘Mother of the Sun’, the first new music from the band in 12 years.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Are Looking At New Business Models Post Covid

The Rolling Stones are weighing up whether to "work differently" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Says Coronavirus May Have Ended His Touring Days

Ozzy Osbourne thinks the coronavirus pandemic might stop him from performing another gig.

4 days ago