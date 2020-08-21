The Rolling Stones To Open Store In London

The Rolling Stones will open their first store in London in September.

‘RS No 9’ can be found at 9 Carnaby Street in London’s Soho, on 9 September, 2020.

According to the band, “the new store, created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand partnership’s company, will feature all the hallmarks of the iconic band, including exclusive new fashion and merchandise under the new ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ brand design”.

Rs No 9 will sell Rolling Stones branded glassware, clothes, and even furniture along with the bands music.

On September 9th 2020 the Rolling Stones will be opening a world-first flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street! RS No.9 (9 Carnaby St) will feature exclusive collaborations, new fashion & merchandise, alongside the band’s latest music releases!#RSNo9 #Carnaby pic.twitter.com/sGtPXBLAtF — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 20, 2020

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments