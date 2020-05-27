The Rubens and Black Sorrows for The State of Music Episode 5

The Rubens, The Black Sorrows, Lime Cordiale and Nic Cester are just some of the artists performing for The State of Music this weekend.

The State of Music is a Victorian government initiative to bring live music to your home during lockdown.

EPISODE FIVE

Friday 29 May @ 7.30pm AEST

Featuring performances by

The Rubens

plus

Abby Dobson

D’Arcy Spiller

Fergus James

Joe Camilleri & The Black Sorrows With Jade Macrae

Lime Cordiale

Mansionair

Mitch King

Nic Cester & The Milano Elettrica

Odette

Something For Kate

+ MORE

hosted by

JANE GAZZO & TIM BLACKWELL

together.vic.gov.au

facebook.com/victoriatogether

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments