The Rubens and Black Sorrows for The State of Music Episode 5

The Rubens, The Black Sorrows, Lime Cordiale and Nic Cester are just some of the artists performing for The State of Music this weekend.
The State of Music is a Victorian government initiative to bring live music to your home during lockdown.
EPISODE FIVE
Friday 29 May @ 7.30pm AEST
Featuring performances by
The Rubens
plus
Abby Dobson
D’Arcy Spiller
Fergus James
Joe Camilleri & The Black Sorrows With Jade Macrae
Lime Cordiale
Mansionair
Mitch King
Nic Cester & The Milano Elettrica
Odette
Something For Kate
+ MORE
hosted by
JANE GAZZO & TIM BLACKWELL
together.vic.gov.au
facebook.com/victoriatogether
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook