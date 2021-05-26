 The Scientists To Release ‘Negativity’ in June - Noise11.com
The Scientists Negativity

The Scientists Negativity

The Scientists To Release ‘Negativity’ in June

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2021

in News

The Scientists have a new album coming in June. ‘Negativity’ is out June 11. Henry Rollins previewed the song ‘I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends’ on his radio show on KCRW last weekend.

‘I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends’ started out as a riff from guitarist Tomy Thewlis. Kim Salmon said,

“So Tony Thewlis, The Scientists’ lead guitarist, sends me a riff and immediately a chorus pops into my head singing “Beware, the Ides Of March!”. Now this is inappropriate coz’ this is a ‘chorus’ as in a Greek Tragedy and the lines from Shakespeare’s depiction of ancient Rome!

It don’t matter!

It’s only Rock n Roll.

I run with it.

No soothsayers,
Just a chorus of female backing singers!
So what do I sing?

Well obviously!

I’m Julius Caesar now and I have to turn “et tu Brute” into a punk rock song!
How do I do that?

Well, Tony’s riff makes the racket people have come to expect from the Scientists!
Add to that equal measures of drum and bass chaos and throw in an atonal fuzz guitar solo for good measure!

Sounds like the Scientists to me!

Will the punters buy it?

We don’t care!

I guess we’re still the same old punks we always were…

Kim Salmon founded The Scientists in Perth in 1978. The 2021 line-up features singer-guitarist Kim Salmon, lead guitarist Tony Thewlis, and bassist Boris Sujdovic, all veterans of the group’s defining 1981-85 outfit, and drummer Leanne Cowie, who replaced drummer Brett Rixon on the storming 1986 release Weird Love.

The album was completed with the band producing and Myles Mumford (who worked on both the earlier In the Red releases) and Jozef Grech recording.

The Scientists – Negativity

1. Outsider
2. Make It Go Away
3. Naysayer
4. Safe
5. Magic Pants
6. Seventeen
7. The Science of Suave
8. I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends
9. Moth Eaten Velvet
10. Dissonance
11. Outer Space Boogie

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Scientists, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Scientists, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Scientists, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ann Wilson Opens Her Pre-Heart Vault To Reveal The Daybreaks

Before Heart, Ann Wilson had a band called The Daybreaks. Wilson fromted the short-lived rock band in the late 1960s.

3 hours ago
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Premieres Controversial Henson Cargill Classic ‘Skip A Rope’

Marty Stuart has a new song. ‘Skip A Rope’ is the third marker for the upcoming ‘Songs I Sing In the Dark’ project.

7 hours ago
2 Tone
Prince Charles Visits 2 Tone Exhibition In London

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall today visited 2 Tone: Lives & Legacies at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum to mark the beginning of Coventry being UK City of Culture 2021.

9 hours ago
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Plant Orders Rarities Locked Until After His Death

Robert Plant has told his kids to open up his vault of unreleased music and more to the public for free when he dies.

15 hours ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Signals Queen Touring Days May Be Over

Brian May has warned "there's a possibility" Queen will never tour again.

16 hours ago
Dave Mustaine, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
David Ellefson Fired From Megadeth

David Ellefson has parted ways with Megadeth following grooming allegations made against him.

1 day ago
Vince Neil, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Motley Crue Kick Off Reissue Series As 40th Anniversary Rolls Around

November 10 2021 will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first Motley Crue album ‘Too Fast For Love’.

5 days ago