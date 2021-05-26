The Scientists To Release ‘Negativity’ in June - Noise11.com

The Scientists have a new album coming in June. ‘Negativity’ is out June 11. Henry Rollins previewed the song ‘I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends’ on his radio show on KCRW last weekend.
‘I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends’ started out as a riff from guitarist Tomy Thewlis. Kim Salmon said,
“So Tony Thewlis, The Scientists’ lead guitarist, sends me a riff and immediately a chorus pops into my head singing “Beware, the Ides Of March!”. Now this is inappropriate coz’ this is a ‘chorus’ as in a Greek Tragedy and the lines from Shakespeare’s depiction of ancient Rome!
It don’t matter!
It’s only Rock n Roll.
I run with it.
No soothsayers,
Just a chorus of female backing singers!
So what do I sing?
Well obviously!
I’m Julius Caesar now and I have to turn “et tu Brute” into a punk rock song!
How do I do that?
Well, Tony’s riff makes the racket people have come to expect from the Scientists!
Add to that equal measures of drum and bass chaos and throw in an atonal fuzz guitar solo for good measure!
Sounds like the Scientists to me!
Will the punters buy it?
We don’t care!
I guess we’re still the same old punks we always were…
Kim Salmon founded The Scientists in Perth in 1978. The 2021 line-up features singer-guitarist Kim Salmon, lead guitarist Tony Thewlis, and bassist Boris Sujdovic, all veterans of the group’s defining 1981-85 outfit, and drummer Leanne Cowie, who replaced drummer Brett Rixon on the storming 1986 release Weird Love.
The album was completed with the band producing and Myles Mumford (who worked on both the earlier In the Red releases) and Jozef Grech recording.
The Scientists – Negativity
1. Outsider
2. Make It Go Away
3. Naysayer
4. Safe
5. Magic Pants
6. Seventeen
7. The Science of Suave
8. I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends
9. Moth Eaten Velvet
10. Dissonance
11. Outer Space Boogie
