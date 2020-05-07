 The State of Music Episode Two To Stream Saturday - Noise11.com
Jane Gazzo photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jane Gazzo photo by Ros O'Gorman

The State of Music Episode Two To Stream Saturday

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Mushroom’s State of Music will stream a second episode this Saturday at 6:30pm.

This week’s show will include performances by Kate Miller-Heidke, Mahalia Barnes, Missy Higgins, Mia Wray, Montaigne and Vera Blue. Jane Gazzo and Carrie Bickmore will host.

Fans can tune into this Saturday night’s episode to catch a very special collaboration, as some of our biggest names and hottest new talent perform a captivating Mother’s Day edition of a hit track by multi ARIA-winner Jenny Morris.

Also in this episode, we introduce you to rising singer Mia Wray, while indie popsters and commercial radio darlings Sheppard catch up with The State of Music to talk about their new video, making music, and their mum.

Last but definitely not least, Carrie Bickmore has convened absolute legends DDeborah Conway, Kate Ceberano and Mahalia Barnes for a discussion on motherhood and the music biz.

The State of Music streams live on Victoria Together’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet
Dog Trumpet Reversed ‘Led Zeppelin’ To Come Up With ‘Great South Road’ Album Title

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty says he decided to “reverse Led Zeppelin” to come up with the title for ‘Great South Road’.

14 mins ago
Henry Wagons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Recharge Is Victoria’s Newest Streaming Festival

Victoria will introduce Recharge on 17 May, a streaming media event.

20 hours ago
Australian True Crime
Australian True Crime To Stream Virtual Live Event

The popular Australian True Crime podcast will become a virtual live event.

1 day ago
Custard by Lyndal Irons
Bluey’s Dad Bandit’s Band Custard Have A New Song

Custard have a new song ‘The Min Min Lights’, an album ‘Respect All Lifeforms’ on the way and singer David McCormack is a hit with everyone 5 and under as the voice of Bandit in ‘Bluey’.

2 days ago
Dog Trumpet, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Perform Live From Home To Launch Great South Road Album

Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa's Dog Trumpet spent one hour from home on Saturday night launching the new album 'Great South Road'.

3 days ago
Birds of Tokyo Human Design
Australian Charts: Birds Of Tokyo ‘Human Design’ Is The No 1 Album

The sixth studio album for Perth band Birds of Tokyo called "Human Design" becomes the bands second No.1 album as it debuts at the top of the Australian Albums chart.

3 days ago
Diesel at Red Hot Summer
Diesel Sets Release Date for ‘Sunset Suburbia’ Album

Diesel has used isolation finishing off his next album at his Sydney home. ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is the name of the record and you can expect it on 28 August.

3 days ago