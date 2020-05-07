The State of Music Episode Two To Stream Saturday

Mushroom’s State of Music will stream a second episode this Saturday at 6:30pm.

This week’s show will include performances by Kate Miller-Heidke, Mahalia Barnes, Missy Higgins, Mia Wray, Montaigne and Vera Blue. Jane Gazzo and Carrie Bickmore will host.

Fans can tune into this Saturday night’s episode to catch a very special collaboration, as some of our biggest names and hottest new talent perform a captivating Mother’s Day edition of a hit track by multi ARIA-winner Jenny Morris.

Also in this episode, we introduce you to rising singer Mia Wray, while indie popsters and commercial radio darlings Sheppard catch up with The State of Music to talk about their new video, making music, and their mum.

Last but definitely not least, Carrie Bickmore has convened absolute legends DDeborah Conway, Kate Ceberano and Mahalia Barnes for a discussion on motherhood and the music biz.

The State of Music streams live on Victoria Together’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

