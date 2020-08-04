 The Stooges’ James Williamson and Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek Get Together for ‘Stable’ - Noise11.com
The Stooges’ James Williamson and Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek Get Together for ‘Stable’

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2020

in News

James Williamson, one of the members of Iggy Pop’s Iggy & The Stooges punk classic ‘Raw Power’ has teamed with Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek for a new song ‘Stable’ from an upcoming album ‘Two To One’.

Despite a history going back to the 1970s for both Deniz and James and what must be a large cross-over of audience, the two only met for the first time in 2011 at a memorial concert for The Stooges’ Ron Asheton.

The two caught up again in Sydney in 2013 when Iggy came down for a reunited Stooges tour with Williamson. Their first collaboration was for an EP of acoustic Stooges covers in recent years.

Williamson had this to say about the project; “It was really a lot of fun working with Deniz to make a no-frills, good old-fashioned guitar album. Took me back to Raw Power and Kill City days. Deniz comes from a very similar approach to music that I do, both of us have had many years of experience in Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan.”

Tek adds: “Raw Power shaped my path as a young guitar player. It was great to partner up with James to make this album. Everything fell into place beyond expectations – the songs, the band, the production, and even the timing. I am very happy with it.”

Deniz is a trained doctor and ex-navy flight surgeon working in both New South Wales and Hawaii. For decades Radio Birdman reunions happened during Deniz’s breaks.

‘Two To One’ will be released on 18 September, 2020.

