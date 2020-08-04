The Stooges’ James Williamson and Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek Get Together for ‘Stable’

James Williamson, one of the members of Iggy Pop’s Iggy & The Stooges punk classic ‘Raw Power’ has teamed with Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek for a new song ‘Stable’ from an upcoming album ‘Two To One’.

Despite a history going back to the 1970s for both Deniz and James and what must be a large cross-over of audience, the two only met for the first time in 2011 at a memorial concert for The Stooges’ Ron Asheton.

The two caught up again in Sydney in 2013 when Iggy came down for a reunited Stooges tour with Williamson. Their first collaboration was for an EP of acoustic Stooges covers in recent years.

Williamson had this to say about the project; “It was really a lot of fun working with Deniz to make a no-frills, good old-fashioned guitar album. Took me back to Raw Power and Kill City days. Deniz comes from a very similar approach to music that I do, both of us have had many years of experience in Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan.”

Tek adds: “Raw Power shaped my path as a young guitar player. It was great to partner up with James to make this album. Everything fell into place beyond expectations – the songs, the band, the production, and even the timing. I am very happy with it.”

Deniz is a trained doctor and ex-navy flight surgeon working in both New South Wales and Hawaii. For decades Radio Birdman reunions happened during Deniz’s breaks.

‘Two To One’ will be released on 18 September, 2020.

