The Ten Tenors Get To Work With A LOT of Shows - Noise11.com

The Ten Tenors will head out of their The Highway Men tour from June 2022 with a stack of shows paying tribute to the music of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Charlie Daniels and Keith Urban.

The Ten Tenors formed on 1995. They are now more than 20 album in. The current line-up is Cameron Barclay, Daniel Belle, Michael Edwards, Nigel Huckle, Adrian Li Donni, Sebastian Maclaine, Jarad Newell, Boyd Owen, Riley Sutton and Grady Swithenbank.

The Ten Tenors will perform five dates in Brazil in May and then tour Australia starting June 29 in Albany.

The Ten Tenors dates are:

Wed 29th June Albany, WAAlbany Entertainment Centre

Thurs 30th June Bunbury , WA Bunbury REC

Fri 1 July Mandurah, WA ManPAC

Sat 2nd July Perth, WA Crown Theatre

Tues 5th July Toowoomba, Qld Empire Theatre

Wed 6th July Brisbane, Qld QPAC – 2 shows

Tues 12th July Rockhampton, Qld Pilbeam Theatre

Thurs 14th July Bundaberg, Qld Moncrieff Theatre

Fri 15th July Caloundra, Qld Events Centre

Sun 17th July Maryborough, Qld Brolga Theatre

Tues 19th July Newcastle, NSW Civic Theatre

Wed 20th July Rooty Hill, NSW The Coliseum

Sun 24th July Wollongong, NSW Town Hall

Wed 27th July Adelaide, SA Her Majesty’s

Fri 29th July Townsville, Qld Entertainment Centre

Sat 30th July Cairns, Qld Cairns Performing Arts Centre

Sun 31st July Cairns, Qld Cairns Performing Arts Centre – 2.00pm show

Thurs 4th Aug, Melbourne, VIC Palais Theatre

Fri 5th Aug Albury, NSW Albury Entertainment Centre

Sat 6th Aug Canberra, ACT Canberra Theatre Centre

