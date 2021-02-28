 The Who Signal Recording Days May Be Over - Noise11.com
The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Who Signal Recording Days May Be Over

by Music-News.com on March 1, 2021

in News

The Who may not make another album because they won’t make any money from it.

The Who – which now comprises of just Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend – are proud of how well-received 2019’s ‘Who’ was but they made a loss on the record and there was tension between the two of them, so they are reluctant to do it again.

Roger told Uncut magazine: “Will there be another Who album? I don’t know.

“There’s no record market any more. Everybody talks about streaming, but have you seen what artists get from that? It’s a joke.

“It was great to have an album out there, something that the fans liked, and I was really proud of it.

“But far too much money was spent making it. It went out of control completely and ended up costing me money. I can’t go on doing that.”

And Pete admitted the difficulties they had making ‘Who’ has put him off wanting to make another record “a little bit”.

He said: “It was tough. I think it was tough for Roger too. I think he and I have found a sort of common ground over it, but there is still a sense that we only just about got it done.

“There’s a certain amount of resentment on both sides. Partly on Roger’s side, perhaps, resentment that we were paid a lot of money for the album and it was all spent making it.

“On my side, the fact that Roger was so actively diffident at first.

“Now he’s proud of what he did on the record and so he should be because he did such a great job.

“But our process is now just me and him and we’re very different – politically, socially, spiritually, different in every respect. But we happen to be in this band together.”

Despie this, the 75-year-old guitarist admitted he’d still like to make another album.

He added: “I do want to make another one and I probably will. It’s been on my mind a lot.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bee Gees
Barry Gibb Signals Another Bee Gees Documentary

Barry Gibb has revealed fans of the Bee Gees can expect a biographical film within the next couple of years, which is set to follow the 2020 documentary, 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'.

23 hours ago
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney To Publish New Book ‘The Lyrics 1956 to the Present’

Paul McCartney will publish a hard cover book of his lyrics in November. ‘The Lyrics 1956 to Present’ is two volumes and 154 McCartney song lyrics from all stages of his career.

5 days ago
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
How The Band’s Music From Big Pink Opened The Mind Of Brian Cadd

The Band’s 1968 ‘Music From Big Pink’ was a life-changing recording for Australian singer songwriter Brian Cadd. After hearing an early preview of the album in London in early 1968 Brian’s songwriting changed forever.

6 days ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Mick Jagger Narrates Royal Albert Hall 150th Anniversary Documentary

Mick Jagger, reads from WH Auden’s poem 'For Friends Only' in the 90-second clip titled 'Your Room Will Be Ready', which is an emotional watch for music lovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it shows both the legendary London venue empty and filled to the brim with fans.

7 days ago
John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mayall and the Eric Clapton Connection

John Mayall recruited the then unknown Eric Clapton to join his influential group John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers in 1965.

February 23, 2021
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
Brian Cadd Has A New Covid Song And He Will Be Performing It Live

While Brian Cadd has been locked away at his home in Woodstock, New York a new song was created … a Covid song.

February 22, 2021
Mike Love, The Beach Boys Rod Laver Arena 2012. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Irving Azoff Buys Up The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys have landed a deal with music mogul Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group, which means the company owns their entire brand, including their master recordings, the rights to their band name and a share of their publishing rights and memorabilia.

February 22, 2021