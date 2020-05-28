Thelma Plum Covers Powderfinger’s These Days - Noise11.com

Thelma Plum has covered the Powderfinger classic ‘These Days’.

Thelma says, “I was given the chance to record a song I grew up with, and as a Brissie local, I already know a couple of the Powderfinger guys so of course, I said yes. I even recorded parts of it in Ian’s (Haug, Powderfinger guitarist) studio, which made it feel even more natural.”

Powderfinger recorded ‘These Days’ for the 1999 movie ‘Two Hands’. The song was first released as a b-side to the ‘Passenger’ single from the previous album ‘Internationalist’. A re-recorded version was included the following year on their fourth studio album ‘Odyssey Number Five’. Despite the song not being released as a single, it reached number one on Triple J’s Hottest 100 in 1999.

Powderfinger included the song last weekend during their virtual reunion show.

2020 saw Thelma Plum nominated for two APRA Awards. Her 2020 tour starting in November is still planned to go ahead.

THELMA PLUM THE HOMECOMING QUEEN TOUR

With Special Guest Kira Puru

Wednesday 11th November – The River, Margaret River WA

Thursday 12th November – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Sunday 15th November – The Gov, Hindmarsh, SA

Friday 20th November – Armitage Center, Toowoomba QLD

Saturday 21st November – Big Pineapple Festival 2020, Woombye QLD

Thursday 26th November – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Friday 27th November – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW SOLD OUT

Saturday 28th November – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW *Second Show

Sunday 29th November – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Friday 4th December – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC SOLD OUT

Saturday 5th December – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC *Second Show

Thursday 10th December – Newcastle Exhibition & Convention Centre, Newcastle NSW

Friday 11th December – UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

Saturday 12th December – The Uni Bar Hobart, Sandy Bay TAS

Friday 18th December – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Saturday 19th December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

