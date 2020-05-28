 Thelma Plum Covers Powderfinger’s These Days - Noise11.com
Thelma Plum Covers Powderfinger’s These Days

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2020

in News

Thelma Plum has covered the Powderfinger classic ‘These Days’.

Thelma says, “I was given the chance to record a song I grew up with, and as a Brissie local, I already know a couple of the Powderfinger guys so of course, I said yes. I even recorded parts of it in Ian’s (Haug, Powderfinger guitarist) studio, which made it feel even more natural.”

Powderfinger recorded ‘These Days’ for the 1999 movie ‘Two Hands’. The song was first released as a b-side to the ‘Passenger’ single from the previous album ‘Internationalist’. A re-recorded version was included the following year on their fourth studio album ‘Odyssey Number Five’. Despite the song not being released as a single, it reached number one on Triple J’s Hottest 100 in 1999.

Powderfinger included the song last weekend during their virtual reunion show.

2020 saw Thelma Plum nominated for two APRA Awards. Her 2020 tour starting in November is still planned to go ahead.

THELMA PLUM THE HOMECOMING QUEEN TOUR

With Special Guest Kira Puru

Wednesday 11th November – The River, Margaret River WA
Thursday 12th November – Astor Theatre, Perth WA
Sunday 15th November – The Gov, Hindmarsh, SA
Friday 20th November – Armitage Center, Toowoomba QLD
Saturday 21st November – Big Pineapple Festival 2020, Woombye QLD
Thursday 26th November – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Friday 27th November – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW SOLD OUT
Saturday 28th November – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW *Second Show
Sunday 29th November – Forum, Melbourne VIC
Friday 4th December – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC SOLD OUT
Saturday 5th December – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC *Second Show
Thursday 10th December – Newcastle Exhibition & Convention Centre, Newcastle NSW
Friday 11th December – UC Refectory, Canberra ACT
Saturday 12th December – The Uni Bar Hobart, Sandy Bay TAS
Friday 18th December – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW
Saturday 19th December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

