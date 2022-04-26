 Thelma Plum Joins the BIGSOUND Management Committee - Noise11.com
Thelma Plum

Thelma Plum

Thelma Plum Joins the BIGSOUND Management Committee

by Paul Cashmere on April 26, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Brisbane’s BIGSOUND event will be live and in-person for the first time since 2019 this year with a new face, singer songwriter Thelma Plum.

Thelma Plum has joined the QMusic Management Committee. “Growing up in Meanjin, BIGSOUND has always been such a huge vibe where fans, artists and industry from all over the country assemble over our common love for music,” Themla said in a statement. “I played my first BIGSOUND in 2013, when I was super young, it was a huge opportunity for me and I absolutely encourage artists to apply. From totally new artists to more established acts, the line-up is always amazing.”

QMusic CEO Kris Stewart says, “This year sees the return of our first live conference and festival since 2019. We’re feeling from the industry far and wide that they’re itching to be back in rooms together and we couldn’t be more excited to get artists back on stages and industry back in their live element.”

Applications are now open for artist showcases at bigsound.org.au

