Thelma Plum Joins the BIGSOUND Management Committee - Noise11.com

Brisbane’s BIGSOUND event will be live and in-person for the first time since 2019 this year with a new face, singer songwriter Thelma Plum.

Thelma Plum has joined the QMusic Management Committee. “Growing up in Meanjin, BIGSOUND has always been such a huge vibe where fans, artists and industry from all over the country assemble over our common love for music,” Themla said in a statement. “I played my first BIGSOUND in 2013, when I was super young, it was a huge opportunity for me and I absolutely encourage artists to apply. From totally new artists to more established acts, the line-up is always amazing.”

QMusic CEO Kris Stewart says, “This year sees the return of our first live conference and festival since 2019. We’re feeling from the industry far and wide that they’re itching to be back in rooms together and we couldn’t be more excited to get artists back on stages and industry back in their live element.”

Applications are now open for artist showcases at bigsound.org.au

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

