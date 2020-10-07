There Are Motorhead and Judas Priest Colouring Books On The Way

Motorhead and Judas Priest fans will be able to buy band themed colouring-in books soon.

The books will feature the artwork from Motorhead and Judas Priest album covers.

The images in the books were officially licenced and fully endorsed by both Motorhead and Judas Priest. The pages are printed on high quality paper in a square format.

Both books are available from November, 2 2020 priced at £11.99 each (Approx $22AUD) and are available for worldwide shipping.

Get them here

