 Timothée Chalamet Rumoured For Bob Dylan Role In James Mangold Film - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet Rumoured For Bob Dylan Role In James Mangold Film

by Tim Cashmere on January 8, 2020

in News

Actor Timothée Chalamet is said to be in talks with Fox Searchlight and James Mangold to play Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by Fox Searchlight and will be based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald. The book is centred around Dylan’s transition from folk to rock – largely his famed 1966 tour where he played an electric guitar to an unforgiving audience night after night.

The 24-year-old Chalamet in the role of Bob Dylan is sure to ruffle a few feathers from Dylan’s older and grumpier fanbase with his youthful good looks and birth-year nearly 40 years after Dylan began making music.

Chalamet stars in the successful Greta Gerwig film Little Women, in cinemas now. Mangold previously directed the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Whitherspoon as Johnny and June Carter Cash respectively.

It won’t be the first Dylan biopic made. In 2007, Todd Haynes directed the abstract film I’m Not There, which showed the singer depicted as six fictional characters each representing a different period. The roles were played by six unconventionally-Dylan actors including Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Markus Carl Franklin, Heath Ledger and Richard Gere.

There is no word on what the new film will be called or when shooting is going to begin.

Watch Bob Dylan in electric mode in 1966 below:

