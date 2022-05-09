Timothy B Schmit Releases His Seventh Album ‘Day By Day’ - Noise11.com

Eagles bass player Timothy B. Schmit has released his first solo album in seven years ‘Day By Day’.

There’s also a new music video for the track ‘I Come Alive’.

‘Day By Day’ features a number of guests including Lindsey Buckingham, Jackson Browne, John Fogerty, Benmont Tench, Jim Keltner, John McFee and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Schmit joined Eagles for their final album ‘The Long Run’ and was back for the reunion albums ‘Hell Freezes Over’ and ‘Long Road Out Of Eden’.

His first solo album ‘Playin’ It Cool’ was released in 1984. Timothy was a member of Poco between 1969 and 1977, singing co-lead vocals on ‘Rose of Cimarron’.

