Timothy B. Schmit Shares New Song ‘Simple Man’ Video - Noise11.com

Timothy B. Schmit has previewed his next solo album ‘Day By Day’ with the song ‘Simple Man’.

Timothy’s last album was ‘Leap of Faith’ in 2016. ‘Day By Day’ will be his seventh solo album.

Timothy was the bass player and singer for both Poco and Eagles. He sent 1969 to 1977 with Poco before joining Eagles for their ‘The Long run’ album. Timothy sang lead vocals on ‘I Can’t Tell You Why’.

Timothy shared lead vocals on Poco’s best known song ‘Rose of Cimarron.

‘Day By Day’ will be released on 6 May, 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

