 Timothy B. Schmit Shares New Song ‘Simple Man’ Video - Noise11.com
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman

Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman

Timothy B. Schmit Shares New Song ‘Simple Man’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on March 20, 2022

in News

Timothy B. Schmit has previewed his next solo album ‘Day By Day’ with the song ‘Simple Man’.

Timothy’s last album was ‘Leap of Faith’ in 2016. ‘Day By Day’ will be his seventh solo album.

Timothy was the bass player and singer for both Poco and Eagles. He sent 1969 to 1977 with Poco before joining Eagles for their ‘The Long run’ album. Timothy sang lead vocals on ‘I Can’t Tell You Why’.

Timothy shared lead vocals on Poco’s best known song ‘Rose of Cimarron.

‘Day By Day’ will be released on 6 May, 2022.

