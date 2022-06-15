TISM To Reform Good Things Festival - Noise11.com

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane will be treated to Good Things in December with TISM reforming for the event.

TISM will play their first shows in 19 years for Good Things.

Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones and NOFX top the bill. The Amity Affliction, Regurgitaor, Soulfly and Kisschasy will also play.

Kisschasy will perform their 2005 debut album ‘United Paper People’ in full. NOFX will perform the 1994 album Punk in Drublic.

GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP:

Bring Me The Horizon | Deftones | NOFX (performing ‘Punk In Drublic’ in full + all your favourites) | TISM (Exclusive: First shows in 19 years!) | The Amity Affliction | Gojira | ONE OK ROCK

In Alphabetical Order:

3OH!3 | Blood Command | Chasing Ghosts | Cosmic Psychos | Electric Callboy

Fever 333 | Jinjer | JXDN | Kisschasy (Performing ‘United Paper People’ In Full)

Lacuna Coil | Millencolin | Nova Twins | Polaris | RedHook | Regurgitator

Sabaton | Sleeping With Sirens | Soulfly | The Story So Far | Thornhill

DATES AND VENUES:

Friday 2nd December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (LIC AA 15+)

Saturday 3 December- Centennial Park, Sydney (18+)

Sunday 4 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (LIC AA 15+)

