Tom Morello Covers AC/DC Highway To Hell With Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder - Noise11.com

How’s this for a line-up. Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder covering the AC/DC classic ‘Highway To Hell’.

Morello, Vedder and Springsteen have recorded ‘Highway To Hell’ for Morello’s next album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’, coming 15 October 2021.

1. Harlem Hellfighter

2. Highway To Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

3. Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

4. Driving To Texas (featuring Phantogram)

5. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

6. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

7. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

8. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

9. Night Witch (featuring phem)

10. Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder have performed ‘Highway To Hell’ twice before. During Springsteen’s 2014 Australian tour Eddie Vedder was also touring Australia Both Springsteen and Vedder were in Brisbane and Melbourne at the same time. Vedder joined Bruce to perform the AC/DC classic at one Sydney and one Brisbane show. Tom Morello was the guitarist in the E Street Band on that tour.

Bruce also performed the song without Vedder in Adelaide and Perth.

American fans were also treated to the Springsteen edition of ‘Highway to Hell’ that same year on Florida and Georgia.

