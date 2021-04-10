Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick Undergoes Open Heart Surgery - Noise11.com

Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick has announced to fans that he recently underwent open heart surgery and is under doctor’s orders to take it easy.

Tom appeared with Cheap Trick for the Stephen Colbert Late Show this week but sat while he played.

He explained:

Hi everyone, You may have noticed that I was sitting down during Stephen Colbert’s Late Show performance last night.

“I had to have open heart surgery a month ago and am under doctor’s orders to take it easy. I’m currently recuperating and slowing getting stronger every day. Can’t wait to get back to see you all again soon”.

A message from Tom Petersson: pic.twitter.com/Hf5BKXwzIA — Cheap Trick (@cheaptrick) April 9, 2021

Cheap Trick are due to begin their Australian tour for Under the Southern Stars at the end of this month which means Petersson and the band must travel to Australia next week and then undergo two weeks of quarantine before the tour.

Under The Southern Stars features Cheap Trick, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

The first show is in Wollongong on April 30.Check out all of the Under The Southern Stars dates here.

