‘Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free’ To Screen Worldwide In Cinemas - Noise11.com

‘Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free’ To Screen Worldwide In Cinemas

by Paul Cashmere on September 24, 2021

in News

The Tom Petty documentary on the making of his album ‘Wildflowers’ ‘Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free’ will screen in cinemas around the world in October.

The 89 minute movie was directed by Mary Wharton who also made Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, Sam Cooke: Legend, Elvis Lives!, The Beatles Revolution.

‘Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free’ debuted at the SXSW Film festival in March 2021. It would later win Best Documentary Film at the Boulder Film Festival.

The movie place Petty’s work with Rick Rubin under the microscope. It was the first time Petty and Rubin had worked together. Footage was taken during the album sessions on a 16mm film. The doco also features interviews with Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing says, “This cinema event will celebrate the music and life of Tom Petty on his birthdate, offering a chance for fans across the globe to congregate and see the film and hear the music together in a high quality immersive theatrical experience. The legacy of his creativity and the legendary songs he created at this seminal time lives on in our playlists.”

‘Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free’ will screen worldwide in cinemas on 20 October 2021.

