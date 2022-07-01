 Tommy Lee Makes It Through His First Full Motley Crue Show This Tour - Noise11.com
Tommy Lee Makes It Through His First Full Motley Crue Show This Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2022

Tommy Lee managed to make it to the end of a Motley Crue show for the first time on the current ‘The Stadium Tour’.

Lee has been suffering from four broken ribs, He has started each show until it was too painful to continue, and then Ozzy Osbourne’s drummer Tommy Clufetos was taking over.

Lee went from start to finish for the first time in Charlotte, North Carolina on 28 June. It was the seventh show of the tour.

Lee had managed four songs on the first six shows.

Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan says Lee broke his ribs in a fall in Nashville recently.

Clufetos was on standby for each show.

The Motley Crue setlist for The Stadium Tour is:

Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Shout at the Devil (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)
Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Saints of Los Angeles (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)
Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Looks That Kill (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)
The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (from The Dirt soundtrack, 2019)
Rock and Roll, Part 2 (Gary Glitter cover) / Smokin’ in the Boys Room (from Theatre of Pain, 1985) / White Punks on Dope (Tubes cover) / Helter Skelter (from Shout at the Devil, 1983) / Anarchy in the U.K. (from Red White and Crue, 2005)
Home Sweet Home (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)
Dr. Feelgood (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Piece of Your Action (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 1991)
Kickstart My Heart (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

