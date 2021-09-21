Tony Hadley Announces Orchestra Shows - Noise11.com

Tony Hadley has added four orchestral gigs to his 40th-anniversary tour.

Hadley is heading out on the road in 2022, four decades since Tony first released music with his former band Spandau Ballet – who he left in 2017 following their 2009 reunion.

The singer, who will perform with his The Fabulous TH Band, had already announced 36 dates across the UK, beginning on March 1 in Bexhill and concluding at the Blackpool Opera House on May 27 next year.

And now, Tony has added new dates for October 2022 in Manchester, Southend, Birmingham, and wrapping at the legendary London Palladium on October 25, which will see him accompanied by a full live orchestra.

Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.

Spandau Ballet – also comprised of John Keeble, Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and Martin Kemp – were at the forefront of the New Romantic movement in the 1980s and they topped the charts all over the globe with hit songs such as ‘Through the Barricades’, ‘True’ and ‘Gold’.

As a solo artist Tony has performed across the world both with his band, swing bands and orchestras and has released five solo LPs, including 2018’s ‘Talking to the Moon’.

In 2005, he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters; whilst 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage.

Tony – who started his hugely popular podcast and YouTube channel ‘Stars Cars’ Guitars’ in July 2020 – recently claimed the secret to his longevity as a singer and good health is down to the fact he has never taken drugs, due to a promise he made to his grandmother.

He said: “I made a promise to my grandmother when I was 16 or 17.

“I’ve never done any of that stuff, and I thank her for that. It was a promise well made.”

Tony Hadley 40th Anniversary Tour dates.

March 2022:

1st March Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

2nd March Croydon Fairfield Halls

4th March High Wycombe The Swan

5th March Guildford G Live

6th March Bournemouth BIC Pavilion Theatre

8th March Cheltenham Town Hall

9th March Cardiff St David’s Hall

11th March Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

12th March Liverpool Philharmonic

13th March Stoke Victoria Hall

15th March Leicester De Montfort Hall

16th March Sheffield City Hall

18th March Hull City Hall

19th March Halifax Victoria Hall

20th March Stockton Globe

22nd March Perth Concert Hall

23rd March Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

24th March Buxton Opera House

May 2022:

5th May Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

6th May Cambridge Corn Exchange

7th May Ipswich Regent Theatre

8th May Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

10th May Worthing Assembly Hall

11th May Bath Forum

13th May Torquay Princess Pavilion

14th May Portsmouth Guildhall

15th May Oxford New Theatre

17th May Dartford Orchard Theatre

18th May Northampton Derngate

20th May Scunthorpe Baths Hall

21st May Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

22nd May York Barbican

24th May Edinburgh Usher Hall

25th May Newcastle O2 City Hall

26th May Carlisle Sands Centre

27th May Blackpool Opera House

New live orchestra shows:

21st October Manchester Bridgewater Hall

22nd October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

23rd October Birmingham Symphony Hall

25 October London Palladium

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments