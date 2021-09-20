 Tori Amos Christens New Album 'Ocean To Ocean' - Noise11.com
Tori Amos, palais Melbourne 2014, ros ogorman photo

Tori Amos at The Palais, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tori Amos Christens New Album ‘Ocean To Ocean’

by Paul Cashmere on September 21, 2021

in News

Tori Amos’ upcoming album is about being in her “own private hell” in lockdown.

Tori Amos has unveiled her follow-up to 2017’s ‘Native Invader, which is named ‘Ocean To Ocean’.

Released on October 29, the upcoming collection is hailed as her “most personal work in years”, and was penned amid the global pandemic in Cornwall, England, between March 2020 and summer this year.

A press release states that Tori “hit a place of personal crisis” in the third UK lockdown, which saw her holed up in the South West with her husband Mark and grownup daughter Tash and her boyfriend, and the introspective songs are about “hitting rock bottom” and “renewing oneself”.

In a statement, Tori explained: “This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them.

“Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognise you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from – you’ve done it before…”

The musician revealed she would previously jet off to Florida whenever she felt troubled, but that was taken away with the lockdown.

She said: “If you processed troubling things by travelling, that was taken off the table.

“My pattern has been to jump on a plane and go to the States. I would travel just to have new experiences. I had to find a chair instead, and ‘travel’ like I did when I was five – in my head.”

Tori added: “I made a commitment to try and look at things in a way that get me to empowerment.

“But what is power? Sometimes you are not ready to stand up yet – you have to start from sitting on the ground. We have all had moments that can knock us down. This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done’, how do you reach that person? It’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”

Tori Amos is also set to embark on a tour of the UK and Europe in 2022 in support of ‘Ocean To Ocean’.

The run starts on March 11 for two nights at the prestigious London Palladium followed by Glasgow’s O2 Academy on March 14 and Manchester’s O2 Apollo on March 15.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tori Amos photo Ros OGorman Tori Amos photo Ros OGorman Tori Amos photo Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Plans A Return To Live Performance

Adele will make her live comeback in December.

2 days ago
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman
Damon Albarn’s New Album Title Is Years Old

Damon Albarn chose his album title "years ago". Albarn has released his latest solo album, 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' - the follow-up to 2014’s 'Everyday Robots' - and explained he had singled out a line from poet John Clare's 'Love And Memory' some time ago with the intention of using it in a musical project one day.

2 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Buble Reheats The Christmas Turkey Yet Again

Michael Buble has gone back to the microwave to serve up yet another portion of his 2011 Christmas turkey ‘Christmas’.

3 days ago
Snow Patrol
Gary Lightbody Confirms New Snow Patrol Is On The Way

As music fans around the UK begin to gear up for this weekend's upcoming Isle of Wight Festival Absolute Radio caught up with lead singer Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol, who are headlining the Saturday night.

5 days ago
The Amity Affliction
The Amity Affliction Debut New Song ‘Like Love’ For Late Friend SK

The Amity Affliction have a new song ‘Like Love’, written in memory of their late friend SK who passed away after experiencing depression.

5 days ago
The Cat Empire
The Cat Empire Disband

The Cat Empire have announced their break-up.

6 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have A Song With BTS Coming

Coldplay have teamed with South Korean boyband BTS for a new song ‘My Universe’ coming next week.

6 days ago