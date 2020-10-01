Trevor Hall and Wife Emory May Be The First Singer/Photographer Married Couple To Collaborate

Singer songwriter Trevor Hall and his photographer wife Emory may just be the first singer/songwriter and photographer married couple to collaborate on an album.

Trevor has just released ‘In And Through The Body’, his eighth studio album. Emory features on two tracks ‘The Old Story’ and ‘Her’.

“Just to make a song with her was a step in a new journey,” Trevor Hall tells Noise11.com.

The song came about from a idea from home. “Just one day we were messing around in the house and had this 40 second idea and we thought it would be fun to do,” he says. “The song turned into an emotional collaboration between the two of us. When I showed producer Brad Cook the idea he said we have to finish this. It was just a bonus for me to have her come and sing on that song. To get her in the studio and have that moment was really sweet”.

Trevor says the song is, “another reference to breaking old ways and slipping into something new. Or slipping into something that was always there but not really seeing it”.

Trevor contributed a song to Shrek the Third. That movie also featured a song by Paul and Linda McCartney, probably the previous singer/photographer couple to collaborate musically together.

“I didn’t know that. You are educating me. You are educating me about Shrek the Third, these couples. That’s awesome”.

Trevor’s ‘Other Ways’ was from Shrek the Third. Paul and Linda McCartney’s Wings classic ‘Live and Let Die’ was also in the movie.

Trevor Hall ‘In and Through The Body’ is out now.

