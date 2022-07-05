Tyrone and Katie Noonan To Perform Their george Album ‘Polyserena’ - Noise11.com

Tyrone and Katie Noonan will perform their first george album ‘Polyserena’ album live around Australia to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

‘Polyserena’ was released in March 2002. It was a number one album in Australia.

‘Polyserena’ featured the three hit singles.

‘Special Ones’ (no 29, 2001)

‘Run’ (no 27, 2001)

‘Breathe In Now’ (no 29, 2002)

And a fourth single ‘Breaking It Slowly’ (no 43, 2002)

The Polyserena 20th Anniversary Celebration will feature Katie and Tyrone Noonan and band – Brandon Mamata on guitar, Steele Chabau on bass, with Katie’s son Dexter Hurren on drums.

Katie Noonan said in a statement, “In the 20th year of our debut album Polyserena, it is very special to be back making music with my big bro Tyrone and my son Dexter. Our band started in the lounge room of my uni share house in early 1996 in Brisbane with 2 sets of siblings jamming together. My bro had just returned from living in Europe and I had just started uni. I was 18 – so only a little older than Dexter is now.

“26 years later to be celebrating our debut album with my 17 year old son and 2 wonderful young musicians – Brandon Mamata on guitars and Steele Chabau on bass, feels like a wonderful full circle moment with multiple generations sharing music together (we have the 10’s, 20’s, 30’s 40’s and 50’s covered!).

“This album was the soundtrack of me becoming a woman and trying to find my place in the world. It’s funny how songs morph with time and they come to mean something different. That young Katie still has a lot to teach me and I look forward to singing her words on this special tour with my big bro and my first born son.”

Tyrone Noonan said,” My how time flies! it’s hard to believe that it’s 20 years since the release of our debut album Polyserena! Over the last couple of years it’s been awesome to watch my nephew Dexter develop as a musician, it’s fantastic that we are now working together to help bring this album to life for this special anniversary, along with brilliant QLD musicians Steele Chabau and Brandon Mamata.

“Family is so important. I have such a special relationship with my nephews and my brother-in-law, and my dear sister and I have been on an incredible musical journey together that most siblings would never attempt to undertake, and we are lucky enough to be stronger and closer for it! And you’d also be hard pressed to find any prouder and more excited parents/grandparents about this anniversary celebration than our Mum and Dad!

“I’ve come to understand over time, that we were making healing music. It’s an honour to be able to present this body of work once again , especially to a new generation of music lovers who got to know our music through their older siblings or parents. As a longtime DJ and vinyl enthusiast, I am super excited that this album will now be available on double vinyl too!”

Live Nation members can secure tickets first during an exclusive pre-sale beginning at 11am, Wednesday 6 July until 10am, Thursday 7 July. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11am, Thursday 7 July.

Polyserena 20th Anniversary Celebration

Performed by Katie and Tyrone Noonan

Civic Theatre, Newcastle Friday September 16

Melbourne Recital Theatre, Melbourne Friday September 23

The Playhouse, Canberra Saturday September 24

The Gov, Adelaide Saturday October 1

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong Friday October 7

Enmore Theatre, Sydney Saturday October 8



