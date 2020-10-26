Tyrone and Katie Noonan To Stream george Reunion - Noise11.com

Katie Noonan and her brother Tyrone will reunite as george to livestream a performance marking the 20th anniversary of the recording of their debut album ‘Polyserena’.

‘Polyserena’ was a number one album in Australia in 2002. It was recording across 2001.

‘Polyserena’ generated three Top 40 hit singles with ‘Special Ones’ (no 29, 2001), ‘Run’ (no 27, 2001) and ‘Breathe In Now’ (no 29, 2002).

After one more album, ‘Unity’ in 2004, george hibernated in 2005 and did not perform again until 2016 and then again in 2017.

In a statement Katie Noonan said, Amazingly it has been 20 years since Ty and I recorded our debut album ‘Polyserena’ with our band ‘george’, so for this special concert, we will be returning to the tunes of that album – songs like Special Ones, Bastard Son, Release, Run, Spawn, Rain, Breaking it Slowly and Breathe in Now, alongside some of our solo tunes and a special duet of one of our fave Aussie tunes ‘Under the Milky Way’ by the legendary Steve Kilbey from The Church.



Thanks to all our amazing patrons who joined us for our inaugural live stream concert #songsthatmademe last Friday – we loved making two hours of sounds live from our home into yours and we can’t wait for the next one!



You can join up to my Patreon for this concert and more special goodies via www.patreon.com/katienoonan – I am also just about to record and upload a version of ‘I am Woman’ for my patrons in honour of the passing of the legendary Aussie songwriter Helen Reddy.

LIVE FROM ZAC HURREN’S RAINBOW ROOM

Thursday, October 29th

SIGN UP HERE

