UK Charts: Arcade Fire 'WE' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

Arcade Fire secure their fourth UK Number 1 album with WE this week.

The Canadian alt-rock group, comprising Win Butler, Régine Chassagne, Richard Reed Parry, Tom Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara, has previously topped the Official Albums Chart with 2010 record The Suburbs, 2013’s Reflektor and 2017 album Everything Now. WE also tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Scandinavian pop export Sigrid secures a career high this week, as her second studio album How to Let Go is straight in at Number 2. The record follows the success of her 2019 debut Sucker Punch, which peaked at Number 4. Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Sigrid says: “I actually can’t believe it. I beat myself, and I couldn’t be prouder! Thank you so so much to everyone listening to the album, it really means the world to me and the rest of the team.”

London-born rapper Knucks boasts his first-ever Official Albums Chart entry this week with ALPHA PLACE in at Number 3. Knuck’s third studio album follows 2019 release NRG 105 and 2020 project London Class. Louisville rapper Jack Harlow also scores his first Top 5 album, as second record Come Home The Kids Miss You lands at Number 4.

As Little Mix perform their last shows this weekend ahead of the group’s hiatus, their hits collection Between Us holds tight at Number 6. This marks the record’s 26th consecutive week in the Top 20 since its release in November 2021.

Synth-pop duo Soft Cell make a welcome return to the Top 10 with *Happiness Not Included (7), Marc Almond and David Ball’s first studio album together in 20 years. Meanwhile, Belle & Sebastian’s A Bit of Previous provides the Scottish indie group with their fifth Top 10 record to date (8). A Bit of Previous also enjoys success on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart (3).

Pennsylvanian rockers Halestorm achieve a career high with their fifth studio album Back from the Dead (9), having previously reached the Top 10 with 2015’s Into the Wild Life (10).

Elsewhere in the Top 40, Californian rock group Warpaint return with Radiate Like This (21), their first record in six years. The album also secures a Top 10 placing on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart this week (9).

Let’s Say For Instance is Emeli Sande’s fourth Top 40 LP to date (27), while Sharon Van Etten claims her third with We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong (28).

Finally, Kylie Minogue secures her 27th Top 40 album with Infinite Disco (40).

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

