UK Charts: Elton John and Dua Lipa Set For No 1 Spot - Noise11.com

UK Charts: Elton John and Dua Lipa Set For No 1 Spot

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Elton John & Dua Lipa are fighting it out with Ed Sheeran for Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart. Ed’s current chart-topper Shivers (1) holds a narrow lead at the top of the Official Chart First Look, while Elton & Dua’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) (2) is just 2,500 chart sales behind.

Ed continues dominate the Official Singles Chart in the run up to his new album =, released on October 29. Former Number 1 Bad Habits rebounds three places to Number 3, while album track Visiting Hours is back up six spots to Number 16.

Global viral smash Heat Waves by Oxford band Glass Animals is on course to reach new heights on the Official Singles Chart this week, up three rungs to Number 5.

Another single climbing back up the Top 40 is the title track of Billie Eilish’s latest album Happier Than Ever, set to make a return to the Top 10 this Friday, up two places to Number 9.

Finally, Becky Hill & Topic’s My Heart Goes (La Di Da) continues to scale the Top 20, currently up three spots to Number 14.

