UK Charts: The Script On Track For A No 1 Album - Noise11.com

The Script are set to gain their sixth UK Number 1 album this week, with their greatest hits collection Tales From The Script – Greatest Hits.

The Script lead a total of seven new entries in today’s Official Albums Chart Update. They’re currently ahead of the pack with the retrospective, which reflects on their 13 years of chart success.

If it debuts at the top spot, Tales From The Script would join their previous chart-topping records The Script (2008), Science & Faith (2010), No Sound Without Silence (2014), Freedom Child (2017) and Sunsets & Full Moons (2019). See where all of The Script’s singles and albums charted.

Just behind at Number 2 are The Specials with Protest Songs 1924-2012, which would net the Coventry ska-collective their fifth UK Top 10 album, their first since comeback record Encore hit Number 1 in 2019.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor debuts at Number 3 with solo record Outsider, set to become his first Top 10 album. The original soundtrack for new James Bond film No Time To Die by composer Hans Zimmer is currently at Number 4 following the film’s release, and Taylor Swift’s former chart-topper Fearless (Taylor’s Version) rebounds to Number 5 following its vinyl release.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Tony Bennett’s final album Love For Sale, and his second collaboration record with Lady Gaga, opens at Number 6. At Number 7, Sugababes’ 20th anniversary re-release of debut album One Touch could outperform the Number 26 peak of the original album, and prog rockers Yes sit at Number 8 with their 22nd studio album The Quest.

Just outside the Top 10, Neil Young releases the audio of his performance at Carnegie Hall 1970 (11), the first in an official bootleg series. The second album from English rapper and songwriter Potter Payper Thanks For Waiting starts at Number 12, and former Judas Priest guitarist KK Dowling’s side-project KK’s Priest have their first album Sermons of the Sinner set to debut at Number 19.

Other new releases set to hit the Top 40 include US rapper Meek Mill with fifth album Expensive Pain (22) and Tottenham rapper Headie One’s mixtape Too Loyal For My Own Good (28).

Jack Savoretti’s former Number 1 album Europiana re-enters the chart midweek at Number 37 after a performance on The Graham Norton Show, and English singer-songwriter Tirzah could score her first-ever UK Top 40 album with second record Colourgrade (40).

