 UK Pop Star Will Young Is Battling Covid-19 - Noise11.com
Will Young

Will Young

UK Pop Star Will Young Is Battling Covid-19

by Music-News.com on December 27, 2020

in News

Will Young is the latest star to reveal he’s battling Covid-19.

The medical diagnosis comes four months after his twin brother Rupert took his own life.

The 2002 Pop Idol winner took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to alert fans to his heath issues, which comes in the lead up to Christmas Day.

“COVID strikes!” he explained. “Almost got away with it.

Young also posted a selfie of himself looking ill.

The news comes as Will is planning for his first Christmas without Rupert, who committed suicide by jumping from London’s Westminster Bridge over the summer.

During an inquest into the death, Will revealed his troubled twin had previously threatened and attempted suicide numerous times after battling with his mental health.

“Rupert struggled with depression and anxiety, I would say for 20 years,” Will told the coroner’s court, reported The Times. “Over that time, more times than I can think of, there have been suicide attempts or suicide ideation. Most of the time … it would be a cry for help. There were few times actually that he had gone full, full, full through with it.”
Will also revealed he’d been a carer for Rupert, but it had become “too much”.

“He could not look after himself and I did not believe he could look after his own life,” he said.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift ‘evermore’ Earns A Second Week at No 1

Taylor Swift holds for a second week at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with her ninth album "evermore", with the set debuting at the top in both America and Canada this past week.

1 day ago
US Charts: Taylor Swift Debuts At No 1 in America With ‘evermore’

Taylor Swift has secured a trans-Atlantic double after taking Evermore to number one in the U.S. and U.K. charts.

7 days ago
Kesha
Kesha Thanks Fans For Support After Years Of Dr Luke Legal Battle

Kesha has shared a heartfelt message of gratitude to those "supporting survivors and telling their stories".

7 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Apologises To Rihanna On New Album

Eminem has used his reissued album Music to Be Murdered By to publicly apologise to Rihanna following the leak of an old rap in which he appeared to side with her abuser Chris Brown.

December 21, 2020
The National, Harvest Festival 2011, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift Continue To Collaborate

Aaron Dessner of The National produced and co-wrote much of Taylor Swift's 'folklore' and 'evermore', and he believes Taylor and the team behind the albums will "continue to be in each other’s artistic and personal lives".

December 21, 2020
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Ends Up in Hospital

Pink is in hospital after fracturing her ankle while running down the stairs.

December 21, 2020
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Turns 40

Christina Aguilera marked her 40th birthday on social media with a beautiful note to herself.

December 21, 2020