Under The Southern Stars Confirms 2022 Dates - Noise11.com

Under The Southern Stars Confirms 2022 Dates

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Under The Southern Stars has been rescheduled for 2022 and there is a bonus. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have been added to the tour.

Under The Southern Stars was a 2020 and 2021 Covid casualty. All tickets issued for the postponed shows are valid at the 2022 event.

The line-up features Cheap Trick, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Electric Mary and Rose Tattoo with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS 2022
Fri, March 11: Maitland Showground, Maitland, NSW
Sat, March 12: Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC
Sun, March 13: JC Lowe Oval, Yarrawonga, VIC
Wed, March 16: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Fri, March 18: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA
Sat, March 19: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA
Sun, March 20: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA
Tues, March 22: WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW
Wed, March 23: Quodos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Fri, March 25: Kings Beach Ampitheatre, Caloundra, QLD
Sat, March 26: Southport Sharks, Gold Coast, QLD
Sun, March 27: Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Presale starts Friday, Nov 26 @ 9.00am AEDT until 5.00pm Sunday, Nov 28 AEDT.
Register for presale access before 5.00pm on Sunday, Nov 28 for discounted early bird tickets.
General Public On Sale Monday, Nov 29 @ 9.00am AEDT
www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

