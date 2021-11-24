Under The Southern Stars Confirms 2022 Dates - Noise11.com

Under The Southern Stars has been rescheduled for 2022 and there is a bonus. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have been added to the tour.

Under The Southern Stars was a 2020 and 2021 Covid casualty. All tickets issued for the postponed shows are valid at the 2022 event.

The line-up features Cheap Trick, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Electric Mary and Rose Tattoo with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS 2022

Fri, March 11: Maitland Showground, Maitland, NSW

Sat, March 12: Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC

Sun, March 13: JC Lowe Oval, Yarrawonga, VIC

Wed, March 16: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Fri, March 18: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Sat, March 19: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Sun, March 20: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Tues, March 22: WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Wed, March 23: Quodos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Fri, March 25: Kings Beach Ampitheatre, Caloundra, QLD

Sat, March 26: Southport Sharks, Gold Coast, QLD

Sun, March 27: Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Presale starts Friday, Nov 26 @ 9.00am AEDT until 5.00pm Sunday, Nov 28 AEDT.

Register for presale access before 5.00pm on Sunday, Nov 28 for discounted early bird tickets.

General Public On Sale Monday, Nov 29 @ 9.00am AEDT

www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

