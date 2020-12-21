 US Charts: Taylor Swift Debuts At No 1 in America With 'evermore' - Noise11.com

US Charts: Taylor Swift Debuts At No 1 in America With ‘evermore’

by Music-News.com on December 22, 2020

in News

Taylor Swift has secured a trans-Atlantic double after taking Evermore to number one in the U.S. and U.K. charts.

The singer’s latest surprise release has secured the Billboard 200 crown, two days after topping the Official Albums Chart in the U.K.

Evermore picked up 329,000 equivalent sales units to give Taylor her eighth Billboard number one, and her second of 2020, following the launch of sister project Folklore in July.

She is the only female artist to achieve that feat this year, following BTS and rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Evermore has sold more than one million copies globally within a week of release.

Meanwhile, hip-hop star Kid Cudi debuts Man on the Moon III: The Chosen at two, ahead of Folklore, which climbs eight spots to three.

Michael Buble’s Christmas holds on to the fourth spot, and rapper Jack Harlow rounds out the new top five by entering at five with his debut studio release, That’s What They All Say.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

